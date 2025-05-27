The Power of Three

A few years ago, choosing an undergraduate degree that combined economics, statistics and mathematics may have seemed niche — perhaps even daunting. Today, it’s a combination that is popular with students and employers alike, and for good reason. In an increasingly data-driven, economically complex and technology-integrated world, students are turning to interdisciplinary programmes that will help them understand, interpret and solve challenges in the real world.

Shreya Patel, a second-year student at Pune’s Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), who opted for this combination, says, “I wasn’t just looking for a degree; I wanted a toolkit. This programme offers exactly that. It trains you to think in numbers, models and theories that explain human behaviour and societal trends.”

The programme itself is rigorous and detailed. Students start with foundational papers in calculus, algebra, micro and macroeconomics, and introductory statistics. As they progress, they encounter more nuanced subjects — game theory, real analysis, multivariate calculus, development economics and advanced regression models.

Bidisha Bhattacharya, who teaches mathematical economics at GIPE, says, “We’re no longer educating students so that they can just recall definitions, we’re preparing them to decode uncertainty. Economics teaches the ‘why’, statistics teaches the ‘how’, and mathematics gives the ‘proof’. When students connect these dots, they become incredibly powerful thinkers.”

The rise of data science and artificial intelligence has further expanded the scope of this programme. A growing number of universities are integrating programming languages such as Python and R into their curriculum, offering modules in machine learning, data visualisation, and computational economics. For instance, coursework that once focussed solely on linear regression now also includes coding the model

in R and interpreting real- time datasets.

Students find themselves interning at think tanks, financial firms, government bodies, or NGOs. Amaan Shaikh, who is a final-year student of the Symbiosis School of Economics in Pune﻿, interned with a renewable energy startup. “I used econometrics to assess how changes in biomass pricing affect rural energy adoption,” he says. “Three years ago, I wouldn’t have believed I’d be using mathematics for something so socially impactful.”

“It’s not easy,” admits Kriti Joshi, who has recently graduated from Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce in Pune and is currently working at a consultancy firm. “But it makes you resilient, intellectually curious, and incredibly adaptable. You don’t just learn to solve equations — you learn to solve problems.”

One of the criticisms levelled at the programme is that the learning curve is too steep. A background in higher-level mathematics is almost essential. Professors and institutions are increasingly aware of this, and many now provide bridge courses or peer mentoring to help students adjust. Some students initially struggle with abstract mathematical concepts or proofs but find their footing when they begin to see their utility in economic modelling or statistical inference.

The programme is also attracting students with varied interests, including those from artistic or activist backgrounds. “As a dancer and writer, I’ve always approached the world emotionally. This course taught me to approach it logically. It’s a rare gift to be able to do both,” says Riya Raheja, a kathak dancer and a second-year student pursuing bachelors in economics from Hindu College in Delhi.

The career paths after graduation are as diverse as the curriculum. Graduates can pursue roles in consulting, policy analysis, actuarial science, data analytics, banking, academia, development research and even entrepreneurship. Many go on to pursue master’s programmes or PhD in economics, public policy, international trade, statistics or finance. Others prepare for competitive exams such as the Indian Economic Services (IES), UPSC, or GRE-based programmes abroad.