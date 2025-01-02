The Future Scholars Academy

The Future Scholars Academy hosts inter-house competitions on waste management and recycling

Chandreyee Ghose , Pushpa Kumari Sah
Posted on 02 Jan 2025
12:07 PM
Craft-making by students of The Future Scholars Academy, Baduria. Sourced by The Telegraph

Summary
The middle (Classes VI to VIII) and senior (Classes IX to XII) sections took part in theme-based rangolis, using waste materials such as dried flowers, decorative items and cloth collected from Durga Puja pandals.

Students of The Future Scholars Academy, Baduria, ushered in the festival of lights by promoting waste management and recycling in school. The school had organised inter-house competitions for both the middle school and senior section students.

Not to be left behind, the Primary section (Classes I and II) decorated colourful diyas with eco-friendly materials on the occasion.

They also decorated the school's wall magazine on the topic, “Say no to harmful products, say yes to handmade things”.

The four houses — A.P.C. Roy, S.N Bose, Janaki Ammal and Ramanujan — decorated their section of the wall magazine creatively and highlighted various subjects and contemporary issues. Each House’s performance and out-of-the-box thinking was appreciated by the judges, who declared everyone a winner.

"In the spirit of the festive season, we thought every house's effort was excellent. They were all winners for us. The Diwali celebrations enhanced the creative and critical thinking of students and increased their awareness about the environment," said principal Apala Chakraborty.

Last updated on 02 Jan 2025
12:08 PM
The Future Scholars Academy Waste management
