Teachers reach out to board examinees to sooth them from the fear of examination

A reassuring phone call, a chat unrelated to academics or simply a message to ask how they are feeling.

These are some of the ways teachers are reaching out to examinees to soothe their nerves during the long period of board papers.

Some students need extra support during this time and handholding from teachers helps them sail through, a principal said.

The role of teachers is no longer limited to delivering lectures in a classroom or correcting answer scripts. They have to understand a student’s state of mind, another principal said.

“There are different kinds of students, some who are nervous and some who are overconfident. Our teachers reach out to students and talk to them, sometimes to reassure them and make them feel better,” said Seema Sapru, principal, The Heritage School.

While calls to clarify doubts are common, students also need to just chat to reduce their stress, said a school counsellor.

On many occasions, students do not feel comfortable sharing what disturbs them with their parents or adults at home, said a teacher.

“We usually do not encourage children or parents to reach out to teachers beyond school hours at other times. But we make an exception during the board exams. Students need to make SOS calls to teachers to share their problems,” said Satabdi Bhattacharjee, principal, South City International School.

“The teacher-student equation has changed. Teachers have become more approachable and accessible. Perhaps children always needed this support but it was not available to them earlier,” she said.

Board students are at home preparing for the exam for a long period.

Many do not come to school after the pre-board exams or come only for practical tests.

“But we don’t want them to lose touch with the teachers and feel they are left on their own. Teachers know whom to call and what to tell them. Some students need a confidence boost, we tell them to be assertive and tell themselves they can make it,” said Reshma Bhattacharya, principal, Indus Valley World School.

Psychotherapist Farishta Dastur Mukerji said mental well-being is as important as academics.