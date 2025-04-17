Students shine across competitions, spring camps, and award ceremonies

Summary Anushka Dey Malakar stole the show with her sharp wit and fluent delivery in a surprise live speech clash, bagging the Best Speaker title at The Mathematical Eloquence, a speech contest on numbers hosted by G.D. Goenka Public School, Dakshineswar

Sum, say and shine

Anushka Dey Malakar stole the show with her sharp wit and fluent delivery in a surprise live speech clash, bagging the Best Speaker title at The Mathematical Eloquence, a speech contest on numbers hosted by G.D. Goenka Public School, Dakshineswar.

The inter-house event, organised by the mathematics department, took place recently on the school grounds. Each house — Tagore, Teresa, Vivekananda and Radhakrishnan — was represented by six students — four speakers and two for digital presentations. The audience, mostly Class IX students, filled the conference room.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preliminary round began with four topics allotted to each house. Students explained lesser-known mathematical ideas, supported by visuals. The audience posed questions. Vivekananda and Radhakrishnan houses, tied at the top, advanced to the finals. The former won.

To select the Best Speaker, judges announced an impromptu speech round between the top four — Anushka Dey Malakar, Shreyan Jana, Hiya Bhattacharya and Ananya Mukherjee — all from Class XI.

"Our students showcased the beauty of mathematics, expressed in a logical way," said principal Rina Maitra.

Craft, culture and commerce

St Xaviers Institution Panihati spring camp Biswajit Kundu

Bidhi Bandhyopadhyay of Class XII took her ISC art exam in the morning and was promptly back on the school grounds by evening, setting up a handmade jewellery stall for the spring camp’s closing ceremony.

Her enthusiasm was mirrored by several board examinees of St Xavier’s Institution, Panihati, who took part in the month-long spring camp that concluded with Vernal Exuberance 2025 on April 5.

A cultural show highlighting the traditions of Rajasthan and Italy brought the curtains down on a three-day exhibition held as part of the spring camp.

The school grounds were packed with parents, teachers and students for the event.

Launched on March 6, the camp offered over 1500 students a joyful break, filled with workshops on anchoring, fashion, art and craft, music, dance, recitation, cooking, photography and more.

The closing ceremony featured eight student-run stalls. The most popular were those on art and craft, food, jewellery and photography, each showcasing elements of Rajasthani and Italian culture.

From pizza and bruschetta to bhel, katori chaat, moong cheela and dahi bhalla — the food stalls had it all, served with flair. Girls wore ghagra-cholis or dresses and hats, representing both cultures.

Students managed sales and payments too, generating QR codes for digital transactions. Handmade jewellery and tie-and-dye apparel were quick to sell out.

Classrooms also doubled as cultural zones with music and models representing Rajasthan and Italy.

A total of 700 students performed in the cultural show, which featured a traditional Rajasthani puppet dance and the Italian tarantella.

"The spring camp aimed at the holistic growth of the students. We intended to nurture the inherent skills in each child. The camp included many activities meant to relax students," said principal Lipika Ghosh.

Trophies & triumphs

Birla High prize distribution Koushik Saha

Shreyank Ghosh of Class II stole the spotlight as he confidently walked up the stage to receive five awards, earning thunderous applause fromthe audience.

Close behind was Daibayudh Dutta Das of Class III, who also bagged five awards, including the Co-curricular Star Award, at the junior section prize distribution ceremony of Birla High School, held at the Vidya Mandir Auditorium on April 10.

The celebration honoured the achievements of students from Classes I to V, applauding not just academic excellence but also discipline, creativity and commitment.

Prem Tejash Panchamia of Class IV and Abhinav Chandak of Class III stood out for their impeccable dedication, receiving special mention for maintaining full attendance over three consecutive years.

The occasion was graced by Col T. Bera, deputy secretary-general of Vidya Mandir Society; Mukta Nain, director of Birla High Schools; Hira Prasad, head of innovation and skill, Vidya Mandir Society; principal Loveleen Saigal; dean-academics Farida Singh; Koeli Dey, principal of Sushila Birla Girls' School; her headmistress Nabanita Biswas; and Indrani Banerjee, dean-academics of the Mukundpur branch.

Awards presented included Sustained Excellence, High Achievement, Sustained Effort, Excellence in Co-Curricular Activities and subject-specific honours.

Special awards were also given out to recognise all-round development.

Upper Nursery won the Neatest Class title, while Upper KG was declared the Most Disciplined Class. Among the seniors, Class III B earned the Most Disciplined tag, and Class V B was awarded Neatest Class.

The student leadership team — head boy, games captain, vice-captain, house captains and prefects — from the six houses (Tagore, Gandhi, Pratap, Ashoke, Shivaji and Netaji) were also felicitated.

The school's science club, Eureka, and Ashoke House received accolades amid loud cheers from the audience.

The ceremony included a choir and recitation performances that were also much appreciated. Dean-academics Farida Singh presented the annual report, rounding offa day filled with prideand celebration.

"Our students never fail to make us proud. We believe in celebrating every kind of achievement — academic excellence, co-curricular brilliance or leadership roles. From honouring top performers to acknowledging the efforts of our student council members," she said.

Prize presence

MBWA junior Annual Prize Distribution The Telegraph

For Class V student Shourya Agarwal and his mother, it was a proud moment on and off stage as they received awards — he for his efforts and she for her unwavering support — at the annual prize distribution of Mahadevi Birla World Academy’s junior section.

Held on March 27, the event celebrated hard work, grit and all-round growth of students from Classes I to V. The young achievers beamed with joy as they walked up to the stage to receive their awards and certificates, cheered on by teachersand parents.

Students of Classes III to V were honoured with the Sustained Excellence Award for consistent academic performance over time.

Those who demonstrated innovative thinking and applied classroom learning to real-life situations received the Sustained Application Award. The most coveted recognition — the All Rounder Award — was presented to students who excelled across academics, co-curriculars and conduct.

Awards were also given for subject toppers, 100 per cent attendance and voracious reading habits.

For the little learners in Classes I and II, categories such as Little Linguist, Steady Star and Student of the Year brought wide smiles and proud applause.

The ceremony left behind not only certificates and medals, but also memories that students and parents will treasure for years. Many photo sessions followed

"The session always comes to an end with the coveted prize day. Somewhere deep down, there is a feeling of nostalgia, especially for Class V, as it means the end of a phase and the beginning of middle school for them. Awards were given to those who distinguished themselves in skills, competencies and balanced academics. Contributions by the parents were also recognised," said vice-principal Nupur Ghosh.