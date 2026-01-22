Students find their voice at TTIS challenge: From debates to laughter and creativity

Summary Students at TTIS Challenge 2026 shared views on language, jobs, safety, AI, and creativity

I discussed language policies with other students. We are witnessing a growing divide over languages. In Maharashtra, people are often asked to speak Marathi. In Gujarat, similar pressure exists to follow the local language. In a country known for unity in diversity, we should not focus on such issues. Instead, language should be treated as a strength, not a liability

Himanshu Singh

Class X, Bishop George Mission School

Amidst all the fun, I spread the message of unity. Unity among different religious groups promotes peace, harmony and mutual respect. This unity can be strengthened through interfaith dialogue, which helps people understand and respect different beliefs. We need to be educated about various religions in schools so that we can reduce ignorance and prejudice

Epsita Sinha

Class XI, Kalyani Public School, Barasat

At a busy TTIS event filled with music, laughter and school chatter, I discussed how I want to see more opportunities for youth and the rise in employment in the future. When elections are fast approaching, how about using this platform to fight for better roads and infrastructure?

Srinjoyee Adhikary

Class XI, Ashok Hall Girls' Higher Secondary School

(From left) Ayush Poddar, Deepanjan Karar, Priyanka Halder and Swastika Mondal

I took part in mask-making. I wanted to raise my voice against corrupt politicians and the growing crime in Calcutta. Women don’t speak up because they’re scared of people, politicians and society. Safety shouldn’t be judged by clothes. A woman’s character isn’t her outfit. We should change our mindset

Deepika Gupta

Class IX, I.P. Memorial School

As a computer student studying AI, I believe the fear that artificial intelligence will consume jobs is only half the story. That is what I discussed here, in between having fun. While AI may replace certain jobs, it also has the power to create new opportunities that we are not yet able to visualise. Fields like prompt engineering and AI-based technologies show how innovation is opening up new career paths. If AI can reduce jobs, it can also generate better and more meaningful ones that benefit society

Ayush Poddar

Class XII, Aditya Academy Senior Secondary

Everything in today’s world is connected — politics, money, power and society. Those with wealth live in comfort while the poor struggle to survive. Kindness is often misused as a tool to control people, and real values are replaced by dominance and profit. In the name of development, nature is being destroyed for business, not for the common people. Students, workers and ordinary citizens remain trapped in this system, while the powerful grow stronger. We, as students, are giving this message through creativity

Deepanjan Karar

Class IX, Julien Day School, Calcutta

In the bustling atmosphere of the Nicco Park, we also found time to discuss the upcoming Bengal elections. As we stand on the threshold of adulthood, our demands are clear — a modern college curriculum and a robust job market. None of us wants to leave our parents alone. We hope that whoever comes into power transforms the state into a land of opportunity, ensuring that we don’t have to choose between our careers and our roots

Priyanka Halder

Class XI, Vivekananda Mission School, Joka

As my friends prep for the fashion parade, I’ve stepped in as both their makeup artist and motivator, easing their backstage jitters with steady encouragement while we plan our next moves at the “smash the dice” game stall. Between the family carousel and the competitive thrill of the games, the day has been a perfect blur of carnival joy. Though I feel a bit sad that the sun is setting on us, I have already written every moment down in my diary; I wish marginalised students also get such creative opportunities as us

Swastika Mondal

Class VIII, Army Public School, Barrackpore