Students enjoy holistic growth & a space to create

Tech skills

Students of Birla Divya Jyoti swept awards at their tech fest, Nirmaan 2.0, held on November 11 and 12, bringing together many schools and testing their creative skills and scientific knowledge. Participants were Delhi Public School (DPS), Siliguri, Little Angels’ School, Olivia Enlightened English School and others.

The opening ceremony included lamp-lighting and the felicitation of guests, including educators Debashish Sarkar, Ritabrata Biswas and musician Samir Sharma. Principal Shweta Tiwari unveiled a Star Tracker 750 telescope. Events commenced with a fashion show using recycled materials (Recycled Runway), followed by a science exhibition.

In Group A (Classes V to VIII), Rishiraj Mazumder and Kabir Agarwal of Class V of the host school won.

In Group B (Classes IX to XII), Ritika Mandal of Class IX and classmate Shreya Gupta of the host school were the winners again.

In the Techquest Quiz, DPS, Siliguri, won, followed by Birla Divya Jyoti and G.D. Goenka Public School, Siliguri. The host school's Utkarsh Mussaddi and Neevan Haque of Class XI clinched the Coding–Encrypt round. In RPM Robo Race (a game), Birla Divya Jyoti won, followed by DPS, Siliguri, and Darjeeling Public School. A consolation prize was awarded to Little Angels’ School.

In Circuit Kick-Off (online gaming), the host school took all the awards while DPS, Siliguri, got the consolation prize. The chief guest on Day II was entrepreneur Sonam Wangdi Bhutia.

The second day saw students involved in gaming, presenting of innovative business pitches and digital art. Escape Room was a popular game where students were given clues. They also showcased e-waste models.

The host school were the champions with 650 points. Sri Sri Academy, Siliguri, came second with 170 points and DPS, Siliguri, and G.D. Goenka Public School, Siliguri, came joint third with 140 points.

"Nirmaan 2025 has been a celebration of innovation, curiosity and collaborative learning. I am immensely proud to witness our students engage with such enthusiasm and originality across every event," said the principal.

Knowledge exhibition

Arshiya Majumder of Class II brought alive the world of Masai tribe

Nengdeihoi Khongsai of Class III introduced Nagaland

Senior students of psychology explained the red and green flags in life

Different worlds and concepts came alive as the junior and senior sections of South Point School organised their biennial exhibition from January 20 to 22. The school turned into themed studios, interactive galleries and walk-through museums for students, parents and alumni.

The junior section focused on cultural, literary and scientific themes. Samrit Bhattacharya of Class II stood dressed as a polar bear, explaining that “the world’s largest land carnivore rules the Arctic regions and loves to take long naps in the snow”. Bibaswan Mukherjee of Class III spoke about Rabindranath Tagore. There were also displays on seasons, children’s literature, theatre and Bengali folk culture. Apratim Talukdar of Class IV appeared as a Bengali zamindar.

The students of the junior section also created a “science studio”, showcasing the intersections of science with humanities and mathematics, ranging from carnivorous plants to machines.

The senior sections presented theme-driven displays. The political and legal science department showcased how power meets the planet, linking environmental degradation with governance.

Mathematics explored real-world applications, from Fibonacci sequences and golden ratios to parabolic bridges.

Computer science showcased multiple application-based models, with cybersecurity emerging as a highlighted area. History recreated an Egyptian odyssey with Nile-themed models.

“Children need spaces where they can express themselves freely, and this exhibition gives them that joy. From Nursery onwards, art becomes a natural language for them,” said Dalbir Kaur Chadda, principal of junior school.

Added Jaidev Ghosh, high school principal: “These exhibitions encourage children to experiment, connect different subjects and express their creativity in ways thatgo beyond traditional classroom learning.”

Change for better

Krupali Desai of Class VIII understood the power of collective action when she saw classmates unite to make a difference in society. This realisation was part of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy's Project Citizen '25, held for Classes III to XII on November 12.

The initiative encouraged students to research contemporary issues, assess existing systems and propose practical solutions. The four houses — Vayu, Agni, Jal and Prithvi — worked over several weeks on themes assigned to them. While the junior school addressed issues such as healthy eating, mental health, child labour and welfare of senior citizens, the senior section focused on unemployment, skill development and geriatric care. Students were divided into four teams.

In the junior section, Vayu House promoted a Healthy Tiffin Movement with posters and a mock press meet built around the slogan “Eat Right and Feel Bright”. Agni House led a campaign against child labour through assemblies, bookmarks and field visits to ghats and slum areas. Jal House highlighted the issue of mental health among students. Prithvi House engaged with senior citizens through visits to old-age homes, digital literacy sessions and donation drives, urging peers to “Adopt a Grandfriend”.

Senior school presentations blended research with creativity. Vayu House addressed disaster management through awareness plans and preparedness drills. Prithvi House examined the unemployment issue, analysing socio-economic factors and suggesting skill-based reforms. Agni House presented vocational training models, while Jal House’s presentation on geriatric care was supported by a video documenting their visit to an old-age home.

An interactive session with judges prompted discussions on policy gaps.

"Project Citizen serves as a precursor to policy-making, enabling students, at a tender age, to identify societal issues and explore solutions within their own capacities", said principal Jaya Misra.

Director Meena Kak added: "Project Citizen encourages students to question, analyse and engage with the nation's realities. Our vision is shaping responsible global citizens."

Stage craft

For Priyodarsini Podder of Class IX, the inter-house vocals contest was stressful and an emotional rollercoaster.

“Standing alone on stage taught me courage. Last year, I was proud to win the Intermediate Championship and later receive my prize at the annual ceremony,” she said.

The month-long inter-house competitions at Julien Day School, Kalyani, brought together students across classes through a blend of academic, cultural and creative events.

The four houses — Jaguars (red), Leopards (blue), Cheetahs (green) and Panthers (yellow) — locked horns and the competitions began with principal Garfield D’Souza addressing students on camaraderie, sportsmanship and unity.

Spread over several weeks, the events covered contests such as quizzes, debates and spelling bees that tested students’ intellect.

The debate competition stood out for its intensity, with teams arguing logically on current affairs.

The cultural segment celebrated the diversity of Indian performing arts.

Students presented Rabindranritya, classical dance forms, as well as folk and contemporary dances. The vocal category featured Rabindrasangeet, folk songs and children’s songs.

Each house brought its own flavour to the stage.

The competitions concluded with the award ceremony. Every house was recognised for its team spirit and collective effort.

D'Souza said: “The inter-house talent contest is a unique platform that allows students to perform in their area of strength. It is an annual effort to encourage all-round development and to nurture bright, responsible citizens — something parents expect from the school.”

Treat day

Kushagra Sarkar of Class XI was delighted to see his usually strict teachers rehearsing lines and practising steps at Birla High School. Roles were reversed as teachers planned a treat for their students on Children's Day.

Held at the Vidya Mandir Auditorium, the celebration began with Ganesh Vandana, performed by educator Rohan Sengupta of the English department. The audience was treated to a musical performance by teachers Priyanka Paul Deury, Riya Khetan, Kakali Banerjee and Sreepurna Pal. Songs such as Melar gaan and Lutt putt gaya kept the audience cheering.

Students from Classes VI to XII were recognised for their consistent effort and excellence in various fields. The school’s IT team showed a presentation highlighting student achievements, memorable moments and yearly milestones of the school.

Energy returned to the stage with dance performances by teachers to songs such as Jab tak hai jaan, Dil hai chota sa and Barso re megha megha.

The play, The Stars of BHS, combined humour with messages. This was followed by the star event — the fashion show. Teachers appeared dressed as iconic Bollywood characters, drawing loud applause.

The celebrations concluded with a volleyball match between the teachers and the students. Played across three sets, the match saw the teachers emerging victorious.

"A special bell rang throughout the Children's Day week to make students feel valued, while activities such as quizzes, nukkad nataks and creative workshops kept the celebrations lively. On the main day, we organised a vibrant programme for the students and snack boxes were distributed," said principal Loveleen Saigal.

School milestone

Apex Academy celebrated the 80th birth anniversary of its founder and chairman, Haripada Maiti, with a programme in the school auditorium. The event paid tribute to his vision, decades of dedication to education and leadership that shaped the academy’s legacy.

As the chairman arrived, teachers lined up at the entrance, each holding flowers and lighted candles symbolising blessings for his long and healthy life. As he entered, he was welcomed in the traditional Bengali manner — with baran, chandan tika and a shower of flower petals.

The inauguration that followed featured singing and dancing. A gift was then presented to him on behalf of all the teachers.

The programme was hosted by school president Debasish Maity and secretary Ramesh Santra. “We are honoured to celebrate our respected sir’s birth anniversary. We are grateful to have a pioneer like him,” said Maity. “We are nothing without sir. We are enlightened by his light of wisdom,” added Santra.

Principal Nayantara Roy said: “I have seen the institute grow from its roots into a flourishing tree under sir’s leadership. When no one believed in the future of this institution, he did. It is our responsibility to pay tribute to him on this occasion.”

Up next, teachers presented a line-up of songs, dances and recitations, each performance reflecting deep affection and respect forthe founder.

A formal felicitation ceremony followed, during which members of Apex Academy came together to present Maiti with a bouquet, a shawl and a book.

A cake-cutting ceremony brought together teachersand guests.

The chairman said: “We established our beloved Apex Academy in 2007 with only 170 students. And now, after years of hard work and perseverance, we have come this far."

Journey & feat

Birla Bharati created timeless memories as they participated in the school’s silver jubilee performance at Kala Mandir on January 14 and 15. The first day was dedicated to the junior school. The chief guest was Bharatnatyam dancer Jaya Seal Ghosh. Other guests included Odissi dancer Aloka Kanungo, educator and entrepreneur Suman Sood, child counsellor Neetaa Kanoria and actor Sanjib Sarkar.

Students of Classes III to V opened the day with a choral performance. Students of Classes I to III performed Rhythms of Unity. Through folk dances such as the bihu of Assam to the garba of Gujarat, students celebrated cultural diversity.

A shift in mood followed with Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, directed by drama teacher Narendranath Saha Bhowmik and performed by students of Classes IV and V. The classic tale from Arabian Nights drew applause from the audience.

The second day focused on the senior school, with theatre artist Poulami Chatterjee Bose as the guest of honour and film-maker Suman Mukhopadhyay as the chief guest. The highlight was an orchestral performance beginning with an aalap in raag Hamsadhwani and evolving into a musical journey. The second composition, Journey by Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, symbolised the school’s 25-year growth.

Another highlight was a reimagining of Rabindranath Tagore’s Red Oleanders (Raktakarabi), set in a post-industrial, AI-driven world.

The celebrations concluded with a Saraswati Vandana and the national anthem.

“This celebration of the school’s silver jubilee is the result of months of thoughtful planning and collective effort. Our teachers and students work with dedication, balancing academics with rigorous rehearsals. Every child is encouraged to participate and discover their strengths,” said principal Apala Datta.

Girl power

For Ninisha Hendrita Daniel of the Ganganagar branch, the other day stood out as a personal triumph. She earned the title of Best Player of a tournament.

The annual inter-branch girls' football tournament, held by Julien Day School, Howrah, saw Howrah, Ganganagar, Kalyani and Calcutta branches locking horns. Players were accompanied by their coaches, support staff members and representatives of the school management.

Before the matches began, Terence John, director of education and development of the group, motivated the players and reminded them that their responsibility was towards teamwork and fair play. Each team played six matches, five going into penalty shoot-outs.

Ganganagar emerged winners, followed by Kalyani and Howrah.

"The tournament showcased the talent, teamwork and determination of our students, reflecting the spirit of healthy competition and unity among our branches," said Howrah branch principal Maryann Thorpe Smith.

S for Superheroes

Nine hundred thirty-one students from 26 schools took over K.E. Carmel School, Amtala, for a day of fun, creativity and competitions organised as part of the 10th edition of the Inter-School Kids’ Fest Super Heroes.

The event — meant for Lower Kindergarten to Class II kids — was organised in association with Young Metro, The Telegraph and powered by 91.9 Friends FM.

Little ones entered the gates dressed as storytellers, animation characters or in colourful dance costumes. They had done their prep and were ready to face the audience, some for the first time.

The school had arranged for multiple green rooms and waiting areas. There were also dressers to help the tiny tots get into the right costumes and carry the props best suited for their performance.

The fest featured an array of competitions — storytelling, drawing and colouring, recitation, group song, folk dance, western dance and more. Each segment was divided into Group A and B. Parents filled the auditoriums, cheering and recording videos. A panel of 18 judges evaluated the events.

National Gems Higher Secondary School got the champion’s trophy while K.E. Carmel School, Sarisha, became the first runner-up.

"The kids’ fest was a jubilant celebration of children, with all their innocence and creativity. Our premises were sparkling that day, with the tiny tots making their presence felt all over the grounds. My heartfelt gratitude to all the schools that participated," said principal Fr Paul Thamarachery CMI.

Drama & dharma

Shaurya Jeet had never stepped into the spotlight, yet his heart raced with the same excitement as those under the stage lights. The Class IX student volunteered backstage at Delhi Public School, Howrah’s annual day, and yet felt the same thrill.

“I may not have been on stage, but I felt like I was part of something big,” he said.

That spirit defined the annual day celebration hosted by Delhi Public School, Howrah, in association with Young Metro, The Telegraph, at the Science City Auditorium on November 28. Over 900 students took part in various performances. The programme opened with the invocation hymn Swarnamala Stuti. Another performance, The Birth of Ganesha, was up next.

The evening was attended by chief guest and Manipuri dancer Priti Patel and guest of honour Sujata Sen, CEO of Future Hope. Also present were Vijay Agarwal, pro-vice chairman of Delhi Public School, Howrah, and managing trustees Anuj Agarwal and Amit Saraf. Principal Sunita Arora presented the annual report for the academic year 2024–25. The board toppers were then felicitated.

The highlight was a dance drama Shakuni: The Man. The Mind. The Myth, a production that reinterpreted the Mahabharat through the perspective of Shakuni.

The principal said: "Our students demonstrated not only artistic excellence but also a deep understanding of literature, psychology and moral conflict.”

Rhythm divine

Principal Fr Johnson Kadamthottu CMI took to the stage to sing a folk song, Kaithola paya virichu, in Malayalam. Students and teachers joined him in the chorus, repeating lines with enthusiasm.

The Children's Day celebration at K.E. Carmel School, Behala, saw teachers and staff members giving students a treat to remember. The cultural programme was full of humour, music and emotion.

Teachers presented skits that poked fun at school life. A group staged Bhushundir Mathe, a comedy by litterateur Rajshekhar Basu. Songs and dances followed, with the teachers choosing trendy reel-inspired performances to connect with the students. Non-teaching staff members also joined in with group songs and recitation.

The day concluded with every student receiving a treat and a token gift, distributed by the principal. "It was a beautiful celebration, and credit goes to our wonderful teachers who filled the day with joy and talent. Sometimes, in the pressure of exams, assignments and future planning, we forget to celebrate the stage of life we are currently in," he said.

Teach & learn

The annual exhibition of the Pre-primary (Balvatika I, II and III) section of Sudhir Memorial Institute showcased some innovative teaching methods inspired by Madam Montessori. The event also paid tribute to educator and activist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

The event highlighted various learning methods such as Exercises of Practical Life (EPL), sensorial, language, science and arithmetic. The little students, along with their teachers, effectively explained various concepts of the Montessori method.

The exhibition also showcased Vidyasagar's life and contributions to education. A wide range of Montessori teaching aids were on display.

A festive corner showcased the various festivals celebrated throughout the year, with Durga Puja being the main attraction. Some children dressed up as Goddess Durga and her entourage.

This exhibition not only highlighted the students' learning but also provided a platform for parents to witness the teaching techniques.

"We celebrate the birth anniversaries of great people and teach our students the importance of a particular day. The Montessori process is very scientific. It helps students learn and grow through play and creativity," said Srabani Chakroborty, headmistress of the Pre-primary section.

Utsav of talent

Months of practice and late rehearsals paid off for Anwesha Banerjee of Class XI and her band, who clinched the first prize at Utsav Chapter 4, the two-day annual inter-school fest hosted by P.B. Academic School. It saw enthusiastic participation from 24 schools across the city.

The opening ceremony was graced by the guests of honour — fashion designer Abhishek Ray, pianist and fashion designer Rajlakshmi Syam, actor and film director Sudeshna Roy, film-maker and educator Subha Das Mollick and social activist Nandini Bhattacharya.

Cultural events included culinary contests, fashion shows, classical and contemporary dance, solo and band singing, flower arrangement, Bengali elocution, English declamation and nukkad natak (street play). Sports events such as basketball, karate and tennis further added to the competitive spirit. The closing ceremony saw a live performance by the band, Danpitey. The host school emerged as the overall champion, followed by G.D. Birla Centre for Education and Vivekananda Mission School.

"Utsav is not just a celebration of talent; it is a celebration of spirit, collaboration and creativity. It brings together young minds from different schools to learn, compete and grow," said principal Madhuparna Andrews.