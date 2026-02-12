International Offers Mark IIM Ahmedabad’s Third Placement Phase for PGP 2026; Details Here

Summary A total of 144 firms participated across three clusters this year, offering both domestic and international roles The third cluster witnessed participation from 69 firms, including several new recruiters such as Accenture Technology, Emergent Labs, Kimbal, Lyric, Shadowfax, Teradata, Thriveni, and Virtual Galaxy. Regular recruiters like Cisco Systems, Cognizant, and EXL also took part in the process

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) has successfully concluded the third cluster of its final placement process for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2026. A total of 144 firms participated across three clusters this year, offering both domestic and international roles.

The third cluster witnessed participation from 69 firms, including several new recruiters such as Accenture Technology, Emergent Labs, Kimbal, Lyric, Shadowfax, Teradata, Thriveni, and Virtual Galaxy. Regular recruiters like Cisco Systems, Cognizant, and EXL also took part in the process.

Among the participating companies, Thriveni emerged as the largest recruiter in the third cluster, offering the highest number of placements. Intertec Systems extended an international placement package during this phase.

Other prominent recruiters in the cluster included Cisco Systems, Cognizant, EXL, Accenture Technology, Emergent Labs, Kimbal, Lyric, Shadowfax, Teradata, and Virtual Galaxy.

Commenting on the placement process, the institute said in an official statement, “The cluster also saw a significant number of dream applications, underscoring the effectiveness of the cluster–cohort system in enabling strong student–recruiter fit.”

The cluster-based placement system at IIM Ahmedabad groups firms based on similar profiles and domains, facilitating efficient matching between recruiters and candidates.