Stories unfold on stage: A fresh chapter & creativity

Tagore tales and talent

Ivaan Khaitan of Class III was happy to learn the Rabindrasangeet Aguner Parashmoni

Ahan De of Class I enjoyed drawing amidst nature, inspired by Tagore’s teachings

The Primary section of Birla High School enjoyed some experiential learning as they had paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore through music, art and storytelling from May 5 to 8.

A special assembly was conducted for students of Class III. The kids sang Aguner Parashmoni and presented a dance recital. Some children also recited poems by the bard. Students shared insights into Tagore’s life, touching on his Nobel Prize win and the national anthems of India and Bangladesh that he authored.

Children of Class I were told the story of The Boy and His Tree, which prompted discussions on Tagore and his works. The students were taken on a virtual journey to Shantiniketan. They also took part in a language activity and an outdoor art session, Prakriti ki Pathshala, in the school garden.

Class II discussed Tagore’s love for nature and sang Phule phule, dhole dhole. A virtual tour of Jorasanko Thakur Bari and Shantiniketan followed. A creative activity session saw kids trace their palms and write Tagore’s poem Palm Tree on them. The children were also told the tale of Kabuliwala, encouraging them to value love and friendship.

Classes III and IV learnt about the bard’s childhood and his deep-rooted bond with nature, while students of Class V read out excerpts from Sahaj Path. The Class V students also created a family tree of Tagore.

“Our Rabindra Jayanti was a vibrant blend of music, dance, poetry and storytelling. Through virtual tours, nature-inspired art, literary activities and performances the celebration captured Tagore’s spirit of creativity, freedom and love for nature. The event was a meaningful journey into the life and vision of the literary giant,” said headmistress Panchali Chattopadhyay.

Back to the roots

Darjeeling Public School Rabindra Jayanti

Music, poetry, drama and creative lessons — students of Darjeeling Public School paid tribute to the bard and expanded their knowledge base on the occasion of Rabindra Jayanti on May 9.

The auditorium lit up with performances and props as the students presented some popular works of Tagore. The programme began with a floral tribute. The welcome dance was performed by Classes VIII to XII.

The guest of honour was Ajay Kumar Shaw, the head of the department of Hindi in Siliguri College and director of Darjeeling Public School Vijay Kumar Shah. Also present were its principal, vice-principal, students and parents. The programme began with a performance by the Primary section (Classes III to V).

Students of middle and senior school recited poems in Bengali, English and Hindi.

The main event of the day was a Rituranga dance (representing the colours of various seasons) by 24 students of Classes VIII to XII. It was much appreciated. There was also a performance by the in-house band. Meritorious students were felicitated on the occasion.

"We believe in students' all-round growth and that is possible when we blend spirituality with reasoning. On Rabindra Jayanti students mesmerised us with their diverse performances," said principal Shreya Mitra Biswas.

It's showtime for kids

Shri Shikshayatan junior concert

Little Aayat Fatima of Nursery had a blast as she played the hunter in an animal dance. As she and her friends grooved on stage, they burst into occasional laughter. The song, dance and hula ultimately helped dispel stage fright in the little ones.

The auditorium of Shri Shikshayatan School came alive with colourful props, rhythm and boundless energy as it hosted its Pre-primary annual concert in March.

The journey began with Jungle Fiesta by the Nursery toddlers. The tots danced as raindrops, wild animals, hunters and tribals. Lower Kindergarten whisked the audiences across South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Indiana with their Passport to Adventure. Upper Kindergarten’s dance, Elemental Rhythms, showcased the power of bhumi (earth), neer (water), aakash (sky) and agni (fire).

Senior Kindergarten recreated the adventures of Aladdin. Favourite Disney characters such as the genie, Jasmine, Jafar and Abu left the audience cheering.

Class I took over the stage on the last day. They presented Harry Potter – The Magic of Friendship, recreating the relationship between Harry and Draco and how their initial clash ended in empathy.

Each day had different chief guests. They included actor-director Debdut Ghosh, Rabindrasangeet exponent Suchhanda Ghosh, film-maker Anindita Sarbadhicari and singer Anweshaa.

"In every performance, I saw the team spirit shine. I’m proud of the children's hard work," said headmistress Poushali Mukherjee.

Healthy and wise

Julien Day School, Howrah anemia awareness

Ishan Maity of Class VI now realises that if he feels tired, it could well mean a low iron count in his blood. "I will now eat more green vegetables and fruits," he resolved.

Students of Julien Day School, Howrah, learnt some basic things about their health at a free health check-up and awareness programme organised on April 8.

Sixty-four students of Classes V and VI were screened to promote early detection of health concerns, particularly anaemia. The check-up was part of the campaign, Bye-Bye Anaemia.

Experts at the camp also educated the children on the importance of eating iron-rich food and how to take better care of their bodies. Many myths were broken too.

The event was organised to teach students and their families the importance of regular health screening. It also turned out to be a learning experience for all.

From understanding the symptoms and causes of anaemia to learning how simple dietary changes can prevent fatigue and improve overall health, the programme taught students new lessons outside their classrooms.

A non-invasive haemoglobin estimation process was used at the camp, offering children a painless way to detect early signs of anaemia. Students also underwent respiratory health assessments. They were given personalised guidance by medical experts.

The programme opened with a session on the importance of health consciousness from a young age. Paediatricians affiliated with the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) interacted with the students and shared advice. The guests included secretary of the Howrah Academy of Paediatrics, Dr Tarun Samanta; vice-president of the West Bengal Academy of Paediatrics, Dr Indu Surana; and paediatricians Dr Tejaswini Mittra, Dr Chaitali Patra and Dr Sabyasachi De.

The experience sparked curiosity, prompted conversations and left all empowered.

"We wholeheartedly support the Bye-Bye Anaemia campaign. It’s a vital initiative that raises awareness, empowers communities with knowledge and promotes proactive steps to ensure better health, nutrition and well-being for children," said principal Maryann Thorpe Smith.

Smart minds meet AI

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Hackathon

An AI-powered hydroponic farming system to monitor the ph level, water flow and sunlight exposure and optimise crop yields — this project by Team Growex of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy (LSA) won the third edition of the Smart Bengal Hackathon 2025, hosted at RCC Institute of Information Technology, Calcutta, on April 30.

The team consisting of Tanish Kedia of Class XII and Rishi Dherawa and Priyam Agarwal of Class X, got a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a lifetime of experience. Judges praised their project for blending sustainability with precision agriculture, offering a potential lifeline to future food systems. They were not the only ones representing at the meet. Twenty-six students showcased 11 projects at the event, a proof of their interest and savviness in technology.

Organised under the aegis of the ministry of electronics and information technology, the theme this year was Empowering Innovation with AI. The event saw participation from across the state.

The students of LSA competed in 11 major categories.

Their ideas spanned vital sectors such as agriculture, education and healthcare, demonstrating both technological insight and a desire to create real-world impact.

Team LumeIAI from the school also finished fourth with their AI-driven career guidance app. The app, which assesses individual preferences and real-time data to suggest career paths, was lauded by the panel as a “noble solution” to a growing concern among students navigating academic and professional decisions.

The day-long hackathon, held in Beliaghata, saw 80 projects from across the state.

"All projects by our students showcased cutting-edge AI technology, their dedication and the ability to think creatively and develop practical solutions," said director Meena Kak.

Forward march

Students of Class VI celebrate stepping into middle school with graduation hats

For Rudrakshi Roy of Class VI, it was a day of emotions and experiences while attending her school's graduation day. She was excited to wear the traditional cap and take a pledge to continue working hard. Then came the proud moment when she went up on stage to collect her award in English, while her parents cheered on.

Like Rudrakshi, around 115 of her classmates — just promoted to Class VI — had a memorable day as P.B. Academic School hosted its first-ever Graduation Day celebrations on April 26. The day celebrated young learners, who stepped into middle school with a special march, performance and pledge. Twenty of them also got awards as well.

Wearing smart graduation caps, the students participated in a march, symbolising their growth, achievements and readiness for new challenges. They also took a pledge to maintain the discipline imbibed in Primary classes. Parents were invited to witness the milestone.

The day also celebrated the achievements of Classes III, IV and V. Students were awarded for their academic excellence, outstanding attendance and creativity in art.

The event began with a performance to Swagatam atha swagatam.

Principal Madhuparna Andrews encouraged all to continue working hard. "It is a great privilege to host the Graduation Day ceremony for those who have been promoted to Class VI. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and wish them a bright future ahead," she said.

"The new batch of Class VI were honoured with graduation caps to make them realise that they have entered the middle school. I felt equally proud to see my students getting such an honour," said Primary co-ordinator Aditi Roy.