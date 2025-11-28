ACPPGMEC Revises Gujarat NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule Again; Choice Filling Extended

Summary Candidates can submit their preferences for MD and MS admissions on the official website, medadmgujarat.org, until 8 pm on December 1 A total of 4,790 candidates have been declared eligible for Gujarat PG medical admissions 2025 under various categories and quotas

The Admission Committee for Professional Postgraduate Medical Education Courses (ACPPGMEC) has once again revised the schedule for the Gujarat NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling. As per the latest update, candidates seeking admission to MD and MS programmes can now submit or modify their choices on the official website, medadmgujarat.org, until 8 pm on December 1.

This year, a total of 1,285 seats in Doctor of Medicine (MD) and 668 seats in Master of Science (MS) programmes are available through the state’s postgraduate medical counselling process. In accordance with the admission guidelines, 50% of the seats fall under the All India Quota (AIQ), while the remaining 50% are reserved for the Gujarat state quota.

A total of 4,790 candidates have been deemed eligible for Gujarat NEET PG 2025 admissions across multiple categories and quotas. The online, centralised counselling is being conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which allots seats based on candidates’ NEET PG ranks.

The seat allotment result for round 1 has not yet been announced, adding to the anticipation among aspirants. Officials noted that the latest extension in the choice-filling window comes after CU Shah Medical College increased its intake capacity for two MD specialisations—Pathology and Paediatrics—requiring adjustments to the counselling schedule.

Meanwhile, the MCC has also updated the state counselling calendar. As per the revised timeline, round 1 admissions will conclude on December 1, and candidates allotted seats under the state quota must report to their respective institutions by December 7.

Further updates regarding the seat allotment result are expected to be released soon on the official counselling portal.