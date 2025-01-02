Sportsmanship spirit soars high & champions are born

Summary Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir celebrated its annual sports meet for Classes VI to XII on their school grounds on December 20. Hariyana Vidya Mandir held its annual sports for the senior and junior sections on December 19 and 20, respectively

On their mark

Bhavan’s Gangabux Kanoria Vidyamandir celebrated its annual sports meet for Classes VI to XII on their school grounds on December 20.

The event was graced by chief guest Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, athlete and Padma Shri awardee, alongside guest of honour Somnath Dutta, district physical education officer, youth welfare, North 24 Parganas.

Principal Arun Kumar Dasgupta and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan chairman Bikram Sarkar were also present. The festivities began with a welcome dance by girls of Classes VI to XI, blending rhythm and yoga postures to set the tone for the day.

Head boy Rishi Singh of Class XI led the dignitaries to hoist the Tricolour and the school flag, marking the formal start of the event.

Students representing the school’s four houses — Swamiji (red), Bapuji (blue), Rajaji (green) and Shivaji (orange) — put on a disciplined and colourful march past to the beats of the school’s pipe band. Leading the procession were members of the student council, dressed in white.

The principal administered the oath, reaffirming the spirit of sportsmanship and teamwork. The ceremonial torch was lit by the outgoing students, symbolising the passing of the baton to the next generation.

Boys and girls of Classes VI and VII added charm to the proceedings with separate drill performances. The boys showcased energetic aerobics routines, while the girls performed a traditional lezim dance, captivating the audience. The school’s pipe band also delivered a rousing performance.

The sporting events featured a variety of races and track competitions across senior, inter, junior and sub-junior categories. Rajaji House emerged as the overall champion for the year.

"This is a big event for our school, rooted in the belief that a child’s overall development is vital. Sports, after all, is not merely about winning or losing but about preparation. The day emphasises learning to accept losses, as one may win once but face defeat countless times," said the principal.

Climate and sports

The annual sports meet of M.C. Kejriwal Vidyapeeth (MCKV), Olympiad 2024, was held at the HIT Stadium on December 14.

MCKV Olympiad 2024

Kishan Kumar Kejriwal marked the day by announcing that the institutionwill be co-educational forClass XI starting the next academic session.

The inaugural session included a speech by principal Sharmilee Bandyopadhyay. She highlighted the school’s achievements in athletics and emphasised the importance of upholding core values and the spirit of sportsmanship.

The lighting of the torch followed. The march past saw NCC cadets, MCKV scouts and members of the four houses matching steps to the beats of the drum and forming the school’s initials.

The oath-taking ceremony was conducted and the meet declared open.

Races and jumps kept the crowd on the edge.

Kids of Pre-nursery, Nursery, KG and Classes I and II took part in a performance, Parade of Nations, which was much appreciated. They represented four nations — USA, China, Japan and Australia. The junior kids also took part in races that required them to exercise their wit and intelligence.

The Obstacle and Relay races for the seniors were as gripping and the audience kept cheering the players. Children of Bal Vikas Kendra, a unit of the institution for specially-abled children, also participated in some events. The drill performances for Classes III and IV and V to VII were thematic and gave the message of saving the environment. Many other races and performances depicted global issues such as waste reduction, tree plantation and climate change.

Other standout performances included the karate demonstration and theyoga presentation.

There was a race for the members of the alumni too.

The event ended with a retreat march past and a vote of thanks by the headmaster Biswajit Majumdar.

“The MCKV Olympiad 2024 was more than an event; it was a testament to our commitment to a holistic education that nurtures physical excellence, intellectual growth and environmental responsibility,” said the principal.

On the field

Hariyana Vidya Mandir held its annual sports for the senior and junior sections on December 19 and 20, respectively. Students competed in several track and field events, showcasing team spirit and healthy competitiveness.

Hariyana annual sports day

The first day was for Classes VI to XII. It saw students of the four houses — Power (red), Peace (blue), Prosperity (orange) and Progress (green) — resting their fitness and athletic prowess.

The chief guest was football coach Mridul Kanti Banerjee. The guests of honour were Sujit Bose, state minister of fire and emergency services and Rajesh Chirimar, mayor-in-council, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation. Principal Sanghamitra Banerjee and members of the managing committee were also present. On the second day, the chief guest was Govind Ram Agarwal, the school’s chairperson.

The day began with a march-past, led by the student council members followed by last year’s champion house, Prosperity House and others.

A drill performance by Class VI, a yoga display by Classes VI to XI, aerobics by Classes VI to XI and a karate demonstration by Classes VI to IX kept the audience cheering. The track and field events included 100m and 400m sprints, relay races, shot put and balance races. The 25th edition of the school’s magazine, Future Vision, was also launched. On the second day, the juniors took part in many fun-filled races and also a fancy dress competition.

Prosperity House were the overall champions and Power House was the runner-up.

In march past, Power and Progress houses were thejoint winners.

"We organise our annual sports to instil teamwork and sportsmanship in our students. It also raises awareness among children and parents about the importance of physical education," said principal Sanghamitra Banerjee.