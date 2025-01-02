SPK Jain Futuristic Academy hosts its first science fest Prithvi 2024

Summary Seven schools from around the city joined the hosts in the event. These included IEM Public School, Newtown, Delhi Public School, Howrah and Hariyana Vidya Mandir, among others.

SPK Jain Futuristic Academy hosted its first science fest, Prithvi 2024, on November 30. The event celebrated the spirit of curiosity and innovationin students.

The participants were from Classes IV to VII.



Science enthusiasts from participating schools were asked to present models and projects on earth science or any sustainable development goals. They presented also creative ideas and projects on space science, earthquake detection sensors and smart houses. The guests included Abhinav Chandra, director of the Institute of Environmental Studies and Wetland Management. He motivated the participants to carry on their little experiments and research and enjoy the wonders of science.

“Prithvi 2024 showcases our students' potential and enthusiasm for science. We aimed to provide a platform for young minds to innovate, collaborate and inspire one another. The overwhelming response has reaffirmed our commitment to nurturing future thinkers,” said principal Jayeeta Ganguly.