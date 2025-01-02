SPK Jain Futuristic Academy

SPK Jain Futuristic Academy hosts its first science fest Prithvi 2024

Chandreyee Ghose , Pushpa Kumari Sah
Chandreyee Ghose , Pushpa Kumari Sah
Posted on 02 Jan 2025
12:10 PM
SPK Jain science exhibition

SPK Jain science exhibition

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Seven schools from around the city joined the hosts in the event. These included IEM Public School, Newtown, Delhi Public School, Howrah and Hariyana Vidya Mandir, among others.

SPK Jain Futuristic Academy hosted its first science fest, Prithvi 2024, on November 30. The event celebrated the spirit of curiosity and innovationin students.

The participants were from Classes IV to VII.

Seven schools from around the city joined the hosts in the event. These included IEM Public School, Newtown, Delhi Public School, Howrah and Hariyana Vidya Mandir, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Science enthusiasts from participating schools were asked to present models and projects on earth science or any sustainable development goals. They presented also creative ideas and projects on space science, earthquake detection sensors and smart houses. The guests included Abhinav Chandra, director of the Institute of Environmental Studies and Wetland Management. He motivated the participants to carry on their little experiments and research and enjoy the wonders of science.

“Prithvi 2024 showcases our students' potential and enthusiasm for science. We aimed to provide a platform for young minds to innovate, collaborate and inspire one another. The overwhelming response has reaffirmed our commitment to nurturing future thinkers,” said principal Jayeeta Ganguly.

Last updated on 02 Jan 2025
12:10 PM
SPK Jain Futuristic Academy Science day
Similar stories
Craft-making by students of The Future Scholars Academy, Baduria.
The Future Scholars Academy

The Future Scholars Academy hosts inter-house competitions on waste management and re. . .

Children depict the multicultural nature of their school through a performance.
Birla High School

A child's journey: Birla High School's kindergarten section hosts annual concert

Bhavans sports day
sports day

Sportsmanship spirit soars high & champions are born

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 1: Exam Schedule and Admit Card Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Craft-making by students of The Future Scholars Academy, Baduria.
The Future Scholars Academy

The Future Scholars Academy hosts inter-house competitions on waste management and re. . .

Children depict the multicultural nature of their school through a performance.
Birla High School

A child's journey: Birla High School's kindergarten section hosts annual concert

Bhavans sports day
sports day

Sportsmanship spirit soars high & champions are born

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 1: Exam Schedule and Admit Card Updates

CTET 2024

CTET Answer Key 2024 Out: Steps to Download and Raise Objections

Prof (Dr) Dhrubasish Sarkar along with Prof (Dr) RK Patra felicitating the speaker
Supreme Knowledge Foundation

Supreme Knowledge Foundation conducts Master Class on Healthcare Operation Excellence