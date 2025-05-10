South colleges to come to city students

Colleges and universities from the south will be in the city this weekend to help students choose career paths best suited to them.

Anandabazar Patrika & The Telegraph present Destination South, Education Expo 2025, promises thousands of students an interface with some of the top institutions from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Saturday and Sunday.

Starting at noon, the fair will continue till 8pm at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, next to Netaji Indoor Stadium, with participation from more than 20 institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some popular names participating will be SRM University, ICFAI, VVIT University, GITAM (Deemed to be University), VIT-AP University and Alliance University.

“Not everyone can travel outside the city to find out about the institutions, but they have questions they need answers to. Our objective is to give them a platform where they can interact with professors from the universities and find out more about courses offered and campus environments,” said an organiser.

There is a separate section for career profiling assessment of the students to help them understand the streams or fields best suited to them.

The career profiling assessment will be free of cost.

Many students who have just completed their Class XII board exams are on the threshold of choosing a career and are confused about their options.

The ISC (Class XII) and the state higher secondary exam results have been published, and it is time for students to make their choices and apply to universities and colleges.

The CBSE Class XII results are awaited.

Some university heads said students from Bengal show varied interest when choosing streams.

“We see that students from Bengal don’t just choose technology streams but are interested in liberal arts and commerce as well,” said Arun Kumar H.N., director, admissions, marketing and outreach, Chanakya University in Bangalore.

The fair will not only address students’ questions, but it will also assure parents

of the kind of campus environment provided to their children.

“We have students from different parts of the country, and we provide a conducive environment to them,” said Kumar.

The expo will have three sessions over two days, one on cyber security and cyber hygiene in daily life, the second on choosing the right career, and the third on the perils of living alone in another city and how to counter failure in life.