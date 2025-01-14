Debate

Social media is responsible for making teens lonely

Posted on 14 Jan 2025
07:39 AM
yes

No connection

The over dependence on technology, the constant feeling of inferiority, of “not being enough” while browsing social media and the lack of genuine connection on digital platforms — all of them contribute to loneliness. Today, we have the ability to talk to many people at the same time without much difficulty but we lack the power to actually connect. And connection is, essentially, what makes one a “social being”.

Adrita Sengupta
Class XII, St. Teresa’s Secondary School, Calcutta

Compare scare

Social media contributes to teenage loneliness by promoting comparison. When we compare ourselves with others, it makes us feel inadequate and isolated.

Ayesha Parween
Second year, Rani Birla Girls’ College, Calcutta

Love lost

Social media apps such as Instagram, where everyone shows off that he or she has become a millionaire at the age of 17, seem to fascinate a lot of today’s teens. They suffer from anxiety and “midlife crisis” at the age of 17, 18, 19! Moreover, when some people parade a passing infatuation as “true love”, others feel lonely and not worthy enough to be loved.

Kallol Kundu
First year, Haldia Institute of Technology, Haldia

Virtual life

Rather than spending their leisure time with friends, teens like to only engage with their Instagram or Facebook accounts, which leads to isolation.

Adrija Maji
Class VII, Tarakeswar Girls’ High School,Tarakeswar

no

Use matters

The impact of social media depends on how it’s used, the time spent on it, and a teen’s mental and emotional state. For teens who have healthy offline relationships, it can serve as a connection tool.

Rahim Sk.
First year, Darul Huda Islamic University, Bhimpur, Birbhum

Parental problem

It is not social media that makes teens lonely. Today’s parents are workaholics who have no time for their wards. Also, some parents prefer not to send children to coaching centres because they think they will fall in bad company.

Ahona Sanyal
Class XI, Sarat Kumari Girls’ High School, Santipur

Last updated on 14 Jan 2025
07:40 AM
