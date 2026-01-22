TTIS fest

Silent support, loudest applause

Chandreyee Ghose
Chandreyee Ghose
Posted on 22 Jan 2026
10:56 AM
Tuhina and Pratap Singha give some last-minute tips to son Diptanshu of National English School, VIP Road. Picture by Biswajit Kundu 

Summary
Guardians teach generosity lessons as they cheer for all

Class VI student Srijon stood near a TTIS Challenge signage as his father, Sadhan Bhadra, proudly took his picture. His mother, Saswati, smiled from a distance.

The student of Narayana International School, Khidderpore, was taking part in eastern vocals. "He has three music teachers training him. Srijon has been learning since he was a six-year-old," said Bhadra, a schoolteacher. Srijon was at the TTIS Challenge not just for the medal. It was a time for the family to bond.

"We plan to have fun today. I told my son to enjoy his performance as well," said Bhadra on Day II of the talent fest. For most parents of participants, it was a time to relax and let their hair down while cheering for their wards.

Pictures were taken and jokes shared as groups of parents watched their children in action from the sidelines. "We are all friends, and we are glad that our children have signed up for different events at the Challenge. The parents can have their fun too. After all, this is an amusement park," said home-maker Dipanwita Acharya, who stood with a group of mothers. Though their children — all students from different classes at Sri Ram Narayan Singh Memorial High School — had signed up for various events held throughout the day, the mothers had coordinated their time to have maximum fun.

"It's like a picnic for us. A break from the daily rigour," added Pinky Kar, another mother from the group.

Some came with their grandmothers, like Jisha of Class X and Mayukh of Class VII, Bishop George Mission School. Jisha had impressed all with her performance at the X-Factor, while her brother took part in the unconventional orchestra. But their mother, Pinky Deb and 65-year-old grandmother, Shukla Chakraborty, sat cheering all the students right from the morning. "We have been cheering for all participants, not just our children," said Chakraborty.

Some, however, had to take a break from work to accompany their children, though teachers were escorting them as well. Among the first to queue up before the gates of Nicco Park were students, teachers and parents of Delhi Public School (Joka), South Kolkata.

Class VI student Ishan of the school showed the parents and teachers a painting of Goddess Saraswati that he had practised the night before his competition on Day II. Boosting his confidence was not only his father, Prasun Kumar Chatterjee, a Behala resident, but also other parents who stood nearby.

"I had to leave my work aside to accompany my son. It's my duty. I keep telling him to practise hard and perfect his skills. It's the discipline that takes some of us ahead," said Chatterjee, a service-holder. Such last-minute advice came from many parents, who wanted their children to excel, but in the right spirit.

Saikat Sengupta of Tollygunge was one of them. He stood as a quiet support beside his daughter, Sharanya, of the same school. "This is the first time I will be performing here," said the Class VII girl about her eastern vocals contest. "I am here to cheer for her, whatever the final outcome is. It's a busy day for both my daughter and me. I have my office later in the day, and she has her tuitions and other activities," he said.

Parents Pratap and Tuhina Singha of Diptanshu of National English School, VIP Road, also left their busy schedule and home in Teghoria early to accompany their son, who was taking part in painting. "We want our child to participate in various competitions for the exposure and experience. We always accompany him," said Tuhina.

Not just parents, some siblings too did their bit. "I skipped my college to support my brother, Swastik," said third-year engineering student Jagriti Dutta. Swastik, a Class VI student of Morning Bells Academy, High School, was taking part in eastern vocals. "My brother is participating in a big event for the first time. How can I not be there by his side?" added the proud sister, keen to have fun later.

Last updated on 22 Jan 2026
10:57 AM
TTIS fest
