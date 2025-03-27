Show of fitness & finesse, a fight for better future

Summary Sri Sri Academy etched a new chapter in its history by hosting a first-ever 5km runathon, Sriathon, on January 26

Run & heal the world

Sri Sri Academy etched a new chapter in its history by hosting a first-ever 5km runathon, Sriathon, on January 26. The event was organised by The House of Ganges.

Over 700 parents, alumni and faculty members participated in the event, which started at 6.30am from the school gate. Participants passed various landmarks in Rashbehari Avenue, Southern Avenue, Mudiali, Tollygunge Thana and Chetla, before finishing at the school gate.

The theme of the run was "Run for miles, plant for smiles". To ensure a greener future, volunteers planted as many saplings as the number of registered participants, at Chetla Park.

The guests were actress Rituparna Sen, inspector general of police, traffic, Sukesh Jain, consul-general of Maldives Ram Krishna Jaiswal, basketball player Wasim Ahmad Khan, footballer Sanjay Sen and zumba instructor Monica Sharma.

The event began with head boy Vatsal Kedia and head girl Tanishq Keswani of Class XII, carrying a torch before handing it over to the guests.

Participants warmed up to a 15-minute zumba session, led by Sharma, dancing to songs such as Suno gaur se duniya waalo, Rang de basanti and more.

The route was carefully planned keeping safety and accessibility in mind. Runners of all age groups pushed their limits, driven by a shared passion for fitness. Two medical buses and an ambulance followed close behind, with a team of medics stationed at the finish line.

Every participant was awarded a medal of participation and a goodie bag.

"The idea of a Sriathon was conceptualised keeping two things in mind, fitness and environment. We wanted to sensitise everyone on these two aspects and to take a step forward. The participants ran for 5km and then came back and planted some saplings, showing their care for the environment," said principal Gargi Banerjee.

Action on tracks

Cheers, roars and frenzied claps took over Julien Day School, Kalyani, as an inter-branch athletic meet was organised on its grounds recently. The cheers got even louder when the host school clinched the championship.

The other branches — Calcutta, Howrah and Ganganagar — were equally enthusiastic, showcasing their athletic prowess in various track events.

The chairman of Julien Day Group of Schools, J.G. Broughton, inaugurated the event. The chief guest was the group's managing trustee, S.E. Broughton.

Other dignitaries at the event included Terence John, director of education and development, along with the principals, vice-principals and junior coordinators of the four branches.

Broughton lit the ceremonial torch and marked the event open. An inaugural dance by the students of the host school followed.

The chairman spoke about the importance of sports in character-building, discipline and teamwork.

He urged the students to embrace sports as an essential part of their growth. The events were divided into junior and senior sections.

It began with a flag-hoisting ceremony and a parade by the members of all four branches, that showcased a lot of team spirit.

The competitions featured 50m, 80m, 100m, 200m and 400m sprints for boys and girls. There were also tug of wars and mixed shuttle relays. The relay races stole the show with nail-biting finishes keeping the audience on the edge.

A prize distribution followed. Ganganagar got the marching trophy, while the hosts became champions in both the senior and junior sections. S.E. Broughton presented them with the trophies.

The event concludedwith the lowering of the flagby Broughton.

Kalyani branch principal Garfield D'Souza said: "It was a spectacular day with extraordinary achievements by our students, who highlighted the meaning of true sportsmanship. Every branch gae their best shot. The day ended on a fantastic note when the Kalyani branch declared the overall winners."

Performances & lessons

Sports for the juniors and a concert for the seniors — B.D.M. International offered its students different platforms of experiential learning. More than 1,000 students of Classes VI to XII took part in their annual concert, Prism, held at Nazrul Mancha on January 10. A mix of music and dance performances were on the cards.

The chief guest was film-maker Ashoke Viswanathan. The event kicked off with a performance by the school choir. Students presented dances, highlighting the colours of the rainbow and different emotions.

The performances also included a sand art presentation by the school's Class X topper Sabyasachi Laskar.

What stood out among all the performances was the spirit of teamwork by the students. Camaraderie and coordination were also the high points of the school's annual sports held at the Gitanjali Stadium in December. The participants were students from Nursery to Class V.

The chief guest was golfer Indrajit Bhalotia. Students took part in a torch run before presenting a variety of thematic drills.

The races were also thematic and carefully named — Save the Tiger, Keep the Air Clean, Eat Healthy — to teach students life lessons through fun. Courage House (red) was declared the champion and Unity (yellow) the runner-up.

"Sports and concerts help develop social skills, create memorable experiences and help children realise their interests. These events strengthen community ties and develop time-management skills. Almost 5,000 studentsparticipate in our annual event," said principal Madhumita Sengupta.

Wind in their feet

Students eyed their opponents from their spot on the tracks. The energy was high, so was the training and the competitiveness. That summed up the mood, as students of North Kolkata Public High School took part in their annual sports day on February 9.

Students from Nursery to Class XI took part in the event, practising hard in the zero period two weeksin advance.

The day began with principal Sanghamitra Roy and chief guest Trinmoy Dhar lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Students from Classes V to XI participated in a march past, led by their school captain, vice-captain and the heads of Red, Blue, Yellow and Green houses.

Students also presented a drill performance to the song, Dhanodhanya Puspe Bhora.

The competitive events kicked off with an oath-taking ceremony where the students pledged to be fair, respectful and responsible.

The events included 100m and 200m sprints, Frog Race, Spoon and Marble Race, Command Game, Math Race, Collect the Ball and many more. The events for the Primary section and that of the seniors were held one after another.

Parents kept on cheering for their wards, showcasing their enthusiasm. But what stood out was the camaraderie the students shared with their team members.

"More than 800 students took part in our annual sports. There were no house winners only individual champions here. Needless to say, the winners were super happy but others also celebrated their joy," said the principal.

Back to roots

Loud claps could be heard from the grounds of Bhavan's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Vidyaniketan as the talents and efforts of students — academic and otherwise — were celebrated on their annual prize day on January 20.

The chief guest was Swami Vinischayananda Adhyaksha of Ramakrishna Math, Chandipur, Purba Medinipur, while academician Asis De was the guest of honour. Also present were the chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Calcutta, Bikram Sarkar, vice-chairman, Raj Kumar Chhajer, director G.V. Subramanian and his deputy Sujata Ghosh.

Prizes were awarded in various categories — academic excellence, classwise merit, house events. Board topper of SSE and SSCE Examinations, 2024 were also awarded. There were some special awards too.

The cultural show was the high point of the day. The students presented a heady mix of performances that included an all-religion prayer song, a dance to Saraswati Vandana, a skit on India's history (Connecting Roots), a skit on the empowered women of the epics (Nari tu Narayani), songs and dances, a tribute to Salil Chowdhury and Mile Sur Mera Tumhara, a presentation on unity in diversity.

Principal Sreosi Kabiraj said: "The day celebrated excellence, dedication and talent. Our students' achievements, hard work and perseverance inspire us all. We remain committed to nurturing future leaders and fostering cultural integrity, which reflects the true vision of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan."

World of science

Young minds explored the wonders of science at an exhibition organised by Seth Soorajmull Jalan Balika Vidyalaya on February 21. Each class presented a theme through models, charts and demonstrations.

The youngest learners of Nursery brought the five seasons to life by dressing up as seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Class I kids explored the wonders of the human body by presenting models of the five sense organs.

Class II showcased the role of science in everyday life with models of gadgets, transportation, health and hygiene. They also presented a poem on different modesof transport.

The section on health and hygiene included models of toothbrushes, soaps and hand wash and a yoga demonstration emphasising fitness.

Students of Class III highlighted the significance of greenery in our lives.

There were models and charts on photosynthesis, the life cycle of a plant and the utility of various products derived from plants.

Class IV took visitors on an exciting journey through space, the planets and different phases of the Moon.

Children also paid a tribute to space exploration and Chandrayaan-3.

Students of Class V celebrated women pioneers in science. A Nasa-STS-87 model honoured Kalpana Chawla. There were also charts highlighting the achievements of women in science such as Sunita Williams, Janaki Ammal, Kadambini Ganguly, Marie Curie and others.

"The science exhibition is the best way to encourage students to promote scientific awareness. It helps students understand the contribution of science and motivates them to explore and innovate,"said Primary principalAnnu Singh.