Seth Soorajmull Jalan Balika Vidyalaya organises winter carnival

Summary The student volunteers set up stalls in the auditorium with those focusing on winter festivals, foods, clothing and craftworks. Lower Nursery to Upper Kindergarten kids dressed up as winter fruits and vegetables, donning handmade costumes resembling cauliflower, brinjal, peas and blueberries

Creative wonders

Seth Soorajmull Jalan Balika Vidyalaya organised a winter carnival for its Primary section (Lower Nursery to Class V) at the school's auditorium hall on December 20 to allow the children to relax and showcase their talent.

The student volunteers set up stalls in the auditorium with those focusing on winter festivals, foods, clothing and craftworks. Lower Nursery to Upper Kindergarten kids dressed up as winter fruits and vegetables, donning handmade costumes resembling cauliflower, brinjal, peas and blueberries. They also displayed models of the veggies they represented. Class I showcased traditional attires of different regions from pherans of Kashmir to Kasavu sarees of Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Class II highlighted winter festivals such as Pongal and Lohri. Students also crafted decorative items and models related to the celebrations.

Class III's stall was a fun zone, featuring handcrafted games such as the Fish Bowl, Pin-Ball, Toss-a-Ring and Foosball. Riddles and puzzles added to the fun quotient.

Class IV students exhibited jute handicrafts and bamboo products made by the students. On display were jute bags, decorative bamboo curios and eco-friendly products, giving the message of sustainable living. Class V children manned the food stall offering visitors kahwa tea, plum cakes, cookies and brownies, among others. Students came with their parents to soak in the winter pleasures and make many memories.

“The carnival was not only fun but also an opportunity for our students to develop important life skills such as communication, problem-solving and leadership,” said Primary section principal Annu Singh.

“The enthusiasm, energy and participation of the students and the teachers have made this event a success. Every aspect of this carnival was about spreading joy,” said Primary section academic head Sumera Sajjad.

Teachers dazzle

The principal sings and teachers turn performers at K.E. Carmel School, Sarisha, on Children's Day.

Teachers - Srijani Adhikari, Annesha Gomes, Ishita Mondal, Anju Dubey and Mamata Karma present a contemporary dance

Before taking over the stage, they decorated the school with balloons, streamers and pictures of cartoons, fairies and superheroes.

Children stepped into this wonderland in coloured clothes. Classes V to X were invited to the school auditorium for a special cultural programme curated by the teachers. It began with a welcome dance by a few teachers to Ora piya. The chief guest on the occasion was Kajal De, vice-chancellor of Diamond Harbour Women's University. She was welcomed by principal Rev Father Jojo Thuruthayil CMI.

A highlight of the day was a play, Selfish Giant, on the power of the innocence of children. A surprise was in store when the principal performed a Bengali (Behag jodi na hoy) and a Malayalam song. Vice principal Brother Chacko Thekkethala also sang a song in Malayalam. The non-teaching staff members danced to Bollywood numbers.

"Our endeavour to nurture and train worthy future citizens of our motherland was showcased through every presentation of the day. This joyful occasion reminded us of our commitment to build a safe and loving environment for children to blossom," said the principal.