Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Exam 2026 Registration Begins - Check Eligibility, Schedule

Summary The Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai, has commenced the application process for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC Supplementary Examination 2026. The supplementary examination, scheduled to be conducted in July 2026.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Chennai, has commenced the application process for the Tamil Nadu Class 10 SSLC Supplementary Examination 2026. The supplementary examination, scheduled to be conducted in July 2026, is intended for students who failed or remained absent in the March-April 2026 SSLC Public Examination, along with eligible private candidates.

According to the official notification, the registration process began on May 26, 2026, and will continue until June 6, 2026, excluding Sundays. Students appearing through schools and private candidates have been instructed to complete the application process within the stipulated deadline.

Students who appeared for the March-April 2026 SSLC Public Examination through schools and either failed or remained absent must apply in person through their respective schools for the subjects in which they intend to reappear. Meanwhile, private candidates, including previously unsuccessful candidates, are required to submit their applications through the Government Examination Service Centres established across various districts in Tamil Nadu.

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The authorities have stated that private candidates can submit applications between 11 AM and 5 PM during the registration period. Applicants must carry the necessary documents including a copy of their Aadhaar card and one passport-size photograph, while applying at the service centres.

The Directorate of Government Examinations has also announced the fee structure for the supplementary examination. Candidates are required to pay an examination fee of ₹125 along with an online registration fee of ₹70, taking the total payable amount to ₹195. The fee must be paid in cash at the respective schools or designated Government Examination Service Centres.

The board has additionally introduced a Special Permission or Tatkal registration facility for candidates who fail to apply within the regular deadline. Under this scheme, candidates can submit applications on June 9 and June 10, 2026.

For Tatkal registration, candidates will have to pay an examination fee of ₹125, a special permission fee of ₹500, and an online registration fee of ₹70, bringing the total payable amount to ₹695. However, students from government and government-aided schools who studied during the March-April 2026 academic year and either failed or remained absent have been exempted from paying the additional Tatkal fee of ₹500 in accordance with government norms.