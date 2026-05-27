WBJEE 2026 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Released; Objection Window Now Open

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the model answer keys through the official portal at WBJEEB Official Website According to the board, candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answers can raise objections online until May 29, 2026, by 11:59 pm

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the provisional answer keys for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the model answer keys through the official portal at WBJEEB Official Website.

According to the board, candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answers can raise objections online until May 29, 2026, by 11:59 pm.

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To challenge any answer, candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 500 per question.

WBJEE Answer Key 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to access the provisional answer key:

Visit the official website of WBJEEB.

Click on the “WBJEE 2026 Answer Key” link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials, including application number, password, date of birth, and security pin.

Submit the details.

The WBJEE 2026 answer key PDF will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The board has clarified that candidates may challenge any number of questions; however, objections can only be submitted once through the online portal.

All objections received will be reviewed by WBJEEB, and the final decision taken by the board after examination of the challenges will be considered binding and final.