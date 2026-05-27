LIC

LIC HFL Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026 Released; Exam Scheduled on June 6

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 May 2026
12:20 PM

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Summary
Candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment process can now download their hall tickets from the official LIC HFL website
The recruitment drive aims to fill 180 Junior Assistant vacancies across various states in India, as mentioned in the official notification

LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has released the admit card for the Junior Assistant Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment process can now download their hall tickets from the official LIC HFL website.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 180 Junior Assistant vacancies across various states in India, as mentioned in the official notification. The online examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 6, 2026.

Candidates must use their registration credentials to access and download the admit card. The company has advised applicants to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre.

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LIC HFL Junior Assistant Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website of LIC Housing Finance Limited.
  • Open the “Careers” section on the homepage.
  • Click on the “Junior Assistant Recruitment 2026” link.
  • Select the admit card download option.
  • Enter the required login credentials.
  • Submit the details and download the hall ticket.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates selected for the Junior Assistant post will receive an initial monthly salary of Rs 20,000. According to LIC HFL, the annual cost-to-company (CTC) is estimated to range between Rs 4.64 lakh and Rs 4.98 lakh depending on the place of posting.

In addition to the salary package, employees will also be entitled to several benefits, including:

  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)
  • Provident Fund
  • Mediclaim
  • Group Insurance
  • Food Coupons
  • Performance-based increments

The recruitment process consists of an online written examination followed by an interview round.

Last updated on 27 May 2026
12:21 PM
LIC Admit Card LIC Housing Finance
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