TN Govt Announces Uniform School Reopening Date for Classes 1-12 Amid Weather Concerns

Summary The School Education Department, Tamil Nadu, has revised the reopening date for schools across the state for the academic session 2026–27. The decision was taken after the state government received multiple requests and representations from parents, teachers, and other stakeholders seeking a common reopening schedule.

The School Education Department, Tamil Nadu, has revised the reopening date for schools across the state for the academic session 2026–27. According to the latest announcement issued by the state government on Tuesday, all schools in Tamil Nadu will now reopen on June 4, 2026, instead of the previously scheduled June 1 reopening date.

Earlier, the School Education Department had announced that schools for Classes 4 to 12 would reopen on June 1, while Classes 1 to 3 were scheduled to resume from June 4. However, the government has now decided to implement a uniform reopening date for students of all classes across the state.

The decision was taken after the state government received multiple requests and representations from parents, teachers, and other stakeholders seeking a common reopening schedule. According to the official statement, families with children studying in different classes had expressed concerns over difficulties arising from separate reopening dates for primary and higher classes.

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The Tamil Nadu government also cited prevailing weather conditions as a major reason behind the revised decision. The official release stated that weather forecasts for the first week of June indicate the possibility of continued pre-monsoon activity, intermittent rainfall, humidity, and heat-related conditions in several parts of the state.

Authorities further stated that the government reviewed the preparedness status of schools before finalising the revised reopening schedule. The review included assessments related to sanitation facilities, availability of drinking water, transportation arrangements, and overall campus readiness to ensure safe reopening conditions for students.

According to the official release, the revised decision was taken following instructions from the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It has been officially informed that all schools in the state, including government schools, government-aided institutions, matriculation schools, and private schools, will now uniformly reopen for Classes 1 to 12 on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

The government has also instructed all Chief Educational Officers and District Educational Officers to ensure that all necessary preparatory arrangements are completed before the reopening of schools. Officials have been directed to focus on measures related to student welfare, safety, hygiene, and overall well-being before the commencement of the new academic year.