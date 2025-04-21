Rs 22-crore expansion plan for Calcutta school

Calcutta International School will make provision for more space within its premises and expand its existing infrastructure.

The expansion project cost will be around ₹22 crore.

On April 11, the school broke ground for a 50,000 sq ft construction project which will include a swimming pool, auditorium, new classrooms, laboratories and a library.

“Right now, we are cramped. The students are going to have better and increased learning and recreational space,” said Tina Servaia, principal, senior school.

“Education has evolved so much and this expansion project is going to allow us to modernise and bring a lot more STEAM-labs, research hubs, quiet rooms and enable us to provide world-class, modern 21st century facilities and deliver the curriculum effectively,” she said.

Established in 1953 to serve expatriate families, the school shifted to its current 2-acre campus off EM Bypass from a bungalow on Lee Road in 2006.

Currently, the school has around 760 students on its rolls and the authorities have made it clear that the increased space does not mean increasing the intake of students.

“This expansion is not only about adding physical space but also about creating an environment that inspires curiosity and collaboration,” said Pratima Nayar, principal, junior school.

As a parent-run society, CIS does not have corporate or private ownership.

All existing parents of the school, from Nursery to Class XII, are members of the CIS society until the child leaves school.

For the ₹22-crore project, the school will largely depend on endowment, alumni support and parents.

An appeal was made to parents to come forward and support the project.

Some have already made commitments.

“This is a normal phenomenon in the US universities and colleges. We looked at other organisations to see what their best practices for fundraising were,” said Nayar.

“We will give naming rights (to donors) in certain spaces like the ICT labs, science laboratories, playing fields and sports equipment. But we are mindful and cautious that we are a school, and we will maintain the sanctity of our learning spaces and will have no naming rights in the classrooms,” said Nayar.

The school is looking at a period of two years to complete the project.

Before breaking ground, the school pitched the project idea to the parents who are members of the society.

“At CIS, there is a deeply rooted understanding that meaningful collaboration between the school and the home significantly enhances a student’s learning experience. Because of the small class sizes, teachers can get to know each student individually, allowing them to tailor academic support to meet specific needs and learning styles,” said Shannon Jhunjhunwala, chairperson, CIS Society and a parent.

The school has formed various task forces for the project from among the parents, said Jai Kejriwal, a parent and board member of the society.

“We are reaching out to alumni and donors connected with Bengal,” he said.