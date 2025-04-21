private school

Rs 22-crore expansion plan for Calcutta school

Jhinuk Mazumdar
Jhinuk Mazumdar
Posted on 21 Apr 2025
08:00 AM

ADVERTISEMENT

Calcutta International School will make provision for more space within its premises and expand its existing infrastructure.

The expansion project cost will be around ₹22 crore.

On April 11, the school broke ground for a 50,000 sq ft construction project which will include a swimming pool, auditorium, new classrooms, laboratories and a library.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right now, we are cramped. The students are going to have better and increased learning and recreational space,” said Tina Servaia, principal, senior school.

“Education has evolved so much and this expansion project is going to allow us to modernise and bring a lot more STEAM-labs, research hubs, quiet rooms and enable us to provide world-class, modern 21st century facilities and deliver the curriculum effectively,” she said.

Established in 1953 to serve expatriate families, the school shifted to its current 2-acre campus off EM Bypass from a bungalow on Lee Road in 2006.

Currently, the school has around 760 students on its rolls and the authorities have made it clear that the increased space does not mean increasing the intake of students.

“This expansion is not only about adding physical space but also about creating an environment that inspires curiosity and collaboration,” said Pratima Nayar, principal, junior school.

As a parent-run society, CIS does not have corporate or private ownership.

All existing parents of the school, from Nursery to Class XII, are members of the CIS society until the child leaves school.

For the ₹22-crore project, the school will largely depend on endowment, alumni support and parents.

An appeal was made to parents to come forward and support the project.

Some have already made commitments.

“This is a normal phenomenon in the US universities and colleges. We looked at other organisations to see what their best practices for fundraising were,” said Nayar.

“We will give naming rights (to donors) in certain spaces like the ICT labs, science laboratories, playing fields and sports equipment. But we are mindful and cautious that we are a school, and we will maintain the sanctity of our learning spaces and will have no naming rights in the classrooms,” said Nayar.

The school is looking at a period of two years to complete the project.

Before breaking ground, the school pitched the project idea to the parents who are members of the society.

“At CIS, there is a deeply rooted understanding that meaningful collaboration between the school and the home significantly enhances a student’s learning experience. Because of the small class sizes, teachers can get to know each student individually, allowing them to tailor academic support to meet specific needs and learning styles,” said Shannon Jhunjhunwala, chairperson, CIS Society and a parent.

The school has formed various task forces for the project from among the parents, said Jai Kejriwal, a parent and board member of the society.

“We are reaching out to alumni and donors connected with Bengal,” he said.

Last updated on 21 Apr 2025
09:31 AM
private school development Education
Similar stories
social media

Avoid gadgets, bond with family: Parents told

Dr Samanta was conferred the award on the occasion of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma’s 166th birth anniversary
KIIT

KIIT and KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta conferred Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Award 20. . .

18 Under 18 Awards

The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025: Meet the Top 18 Winners!

The fest is being held on April 19 and 20 at the MSIT campus
MSIT

Advaya 2025: MSIT Kolkata Gears Up for a Grand Cultural Showcase on April 19 and 20

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
social media

Avoid gadgets, bond with family: Parents told

Dr Samanta was conferred the award on the occasion of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma’s 166th birth anniversary
KIIT

KIIT and KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta conferred Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Award 20. . .

Winners of The Telegraph Online 18 under 18 awards with Dr Shashi Tharoor and distinguished guests
Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards

The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 celebrates extraordinary young achievers

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main Result 2025 - 24 Score Perfect 100 Percentile! Know Full Toppers List

18 Under 18 Awards

The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 under 18 Awards 2025: Meet the Top 18 Winners!

The fest is being held on April 19 and 20 at the MSIT campus
MSIT

Advaya 2025: MSIT Kolkata Gears Up for a Grand Cultural Showcase on April 19 and 20

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality