Rooted in Rural Realities

Posted on 22 Apr 2025
07:25 AM

I may be a student of Bengali literature but growing up in rural Purba Burdwan meant that farming was a way of life. So when the IPL Foundation Amrit Internship Program offered me an opportunity to reach out to farmers for a survey, I jumped at the chance. Along with 52 other students from my college — Dr Bhupendra Nath Dutta Smriti Mahavidyalaya in Hatgobindapur in Purba Burdwan — I began this journey in November 2024. Over the next few months, we collectively reached out to 5,433 farmers in 16 blocks of the district, wrapping up the fieldwork in March 2025. More than a survey, it was an education rooted in soil and sweat.

One of the most striking findings of our study is the low landholding of farmers. The state’s directorate of agriculture defines a farmer holding less than 6.175 bigha land as a marginal farmer and that comprised 73.1 per cent of our total survey respondents. Small landholdings often mean low productivity, outdated farming methods and limited access to credit and technology. Irrigation remains a pressing concern. While canals are the primary source, their reliability is increasingly uncertain due to erratic rainfall. The farmers reported that the excessive use of submersible pumps is depleting groundwater. In terms of cropping patterns, rice dominates the kharif and potato leads the rabi season in most blocks.

For me, the internship has been an eye-opener. It redefined my understanding of farming not just as inherited knowledge but as a complex system that needs reform, recognition and respect. If India dreams of becoming a Vishwaguru — teacher to the world — farmers and their indigenous knowledge must not be left behind. They sow more than crops, they sow the future.

Rimika Pal
Third year, Dr Bhupendra Nath Dutta Smriti Mahavidyalaya, Hatgobindapur

Innovative teaching

The department of English of Durgapur Government College, in collaboration with that of Bankura Christian College, commemorated World Poetry Day on March 21. The event witnessed enriching lectures, launch of the poetry journal Durgapur Review and a multilingual poetry session by 11 youngsters from the two departments. Antara Mukherjee of Durgapur Govt. College, explained how poetry, across cultures and history, has been used to uphold linguistic and cultural diversity. In the keynote address, former vice-chancellor of Coochbehar Panchanan Barma University Syamal Roy mapped the intersection between arts and science. Chief editor of Durgapur Review Braja K. Sorkar offered an introduction to feminist poetry, with reference to Kamala Das and Tara Patel.

Colours of Concern

On March 29, special children convened at the Masons Lodge from 11am to 2pm to showcase their various talents through drawing, colouring, singing, dancing and poetry recitation. Their confidence and enthusiasm were inspiring. To add an extra spark of joy, we organised a magic show, which left them in awe and laughter.

The event was all about connection, happiness and creating memories that would last a lifetime. Seeing the children express themselves so freely reinforced my commitment to supporting them in the future — through social service, advocacy or any other means that cater to their needs.

Nitya Himatsingka
Class XII, Modern High School for Girls, Calcutta

Last updated on 22 Apr 2025
07:35 AM
