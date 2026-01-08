Rigour reloaded, but fun stays on

Summary Waking up late, increased screen-time and a life beyond routines — after winter vacations, most students are finding it difficult to refocus in the first week of school

Waking up late, increased screen-time and a life beyond routines — after winter vacations, most students are finding it difficult to refocus in the first week of school.

Arshiya Majumdar of Class II, South Point School, had gone to Purulia to spend the last week of 2025. "I wish the holiday had extended and I did not have to return so soon," she said, thinking of the hectic class schedules and travels to and from school that lay ahead.

Rajoshik Ghosh of Class VIII, Birla High School, Mukundapur, had gone to Thailand for a holiday. "It will take me some time to come back mentally to the rigour. I am still not ready," he said.

What is saving them is a whole lot of interactive activities that schools have planned for January to help students make the transition.

"I am preparing for my school's annual exhibition. That's something to look forward to. I will get a chance to be creative," said Arshiya.

Schools are busy arranging their annual sports, carnivals, exhibitions and picnics around this time to help students balance their "work-life" with fun.

"I am looking forward to my school carnival this Saturday and, of course, interacting with friends. Otherwise, after a relaxing holiday and increased screen time, concentrating on the tough subjects is even tougher," said Adrija Dutta, a Class VIII student of Garden High School.

Not to mention, waking up early in the cold that many are finding more difficult this winter. Educators agree that getting back to routine is tough, especially for the younger children.

"Our school always has a lot of activities lined up for the students. That never makes studies boring," said Moitreyee Mukherjee, principal of Army Public School, Barrackpur.

Some students are looking forward to the new session.

"The sections are rejigged, and students have to make new friends. Class V children need to be acclimatised to middle school. The school timetable is full of activities, especially now, to prepare children for a new term," said Sharmistha Banerjee, headmistress of Bidya Bharati Girls' High School.

Pratyasha Biswas of Class X may be studying for her pre-board exams, but what is giving the Indus Valley World School student the push is the prep for a school concert and the interactive sessions with teachers. "Holidays were about movies and family time. I would have found it difficult to get back to the groove, especially with pre-boards around the corner, had not these activities kept me going," she said.

Uraa Kumar of Class VII felt that it's during these vacations, she gets to pursue her passion in music. "Thank God we have a music club in school. That is a big boost," said the student of Sri Sri Academy.

After a vacation to the Andaman Islands, Aayan Sinha returned with mixed emotions. "I will definitely miss the laidback life and independence, but interactions with friends and teachers help us get back. I look forward to again playing football with friends. That's a high," said the Class XI student of Delhi Public School, Newtown.

According to Vijaylaxmi Kumar, principal of G.D. Goenka Public School, Dakshineawar, students were assigned various interactive works such as poster-making, slogan-writing and

essay-writing to make the transition easy.

"On the first day after vacation, there was an interactive session between the class teachers and students. For the junior ones, there were no written assignments. The emphasis was for teachers and students to connect by sharing happy memories," she said.