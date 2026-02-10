MCC

MCC Releases NEET PG 2025 Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Counselling Schedule; Check Dates Here

Summary
Candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 3 must complete the admission process at their respective colleges by February 13
According to the final allotment data, 10,084 candidates were freshly allotted seats

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the complete schedule for NEET PG Round 3 and the final Stray Vacancy Counselling for admission to MS, MD and postgraduate diploma medical courses against vacant seats.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 3 must complete the admission process at their respective colleges by February 13.

Following multiple rescheduling of choice filling and seat allotment for Round 3—due to addition and withdrawal of seats as well as ongoing legal matters—the MCC announced the final Round 3 allotment result on February 6 on its official website, mcc.nic.in.

According to the final allotment data, 10,084 candidates were freshly allotted seats. However, two seats were withdrawn from the provisional allotment because of duplication and technical issues.

Out of the total candidates:

  • 8,589 candidates received upgraded seats
  • 7,094 candidates did not receive any upgradation
  • 3,450 candidates did not opt for upgradation
  • 7,899 candidates did not exercise the choice-filling option for Round 3

Earlier, the MCC had instructed Round 3 seat-allotted candidates to report to their allotted colleges only after the declaration of the final allotment list. However, no reporting deadline was specified at that time. The committee has now officially set February 13 as the last date to complete all admission formalities.

The Stray Vacancy Counselling will be conducted to fill seats remaining vacant after Round 3. The detailed schedule and guidelines for the stray vacancy round have been made available on the official MCC website.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit mcc.nic.in for updates and to carefully follow the counselling instructions to avoid cancellation of their allotted seats.

Last updated on 10 Feb 2026
13:22 PM
MCC NEET PG 2025 NEET counselling
