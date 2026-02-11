NEET counselling

UP NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised; Over 1,450 MD/MS Seats Remain Vacant

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Feb 2026
12:20 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
According to the updated seat matrix, a total of 1,458 MD and MS seats and 75 DNB seats remain vacant after the completion of two rounds of state counselling
The choice filling process for Round 3 commenced on February 6 and will conclude on February 13 at 5 pm

The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has revised the schedule for the UP NEET PG Round 3 counselling in accordance with the deadline set for the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

According to the updated seat matrix, a total of 1,458 MD and MS seats and 75 DNB seats remain vacant after the completion of two rounds of state counselling. The third round is expected to play a crucial role in filling these unoccupied postgraduate medical seats across government and private medical colleges in the state.

The choice filling process for Round 3 commenced on February 6 and will conclude on February 13 at 5 pm. Candidates are required to fill and lock their preferences of courses and colleges within the stipulated deadline. The seat allotment result will be declared on February 16, and candidates can download their allotment letters between February 16 and February 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The counselling process has witnessed a significant expansion in eligibility following the recent reduction in NEET PG cut-off percentiles by the Union Health Ministry. General category candidates who secured the 7th percentile with 103 marks are now eligible to participate in counselling. For reserved category candidates, the eligibility has been lowered to the 0 percentile, with some candidates having scores as low as -40 marks permitted to register for both state and national-level counselling.

As per the Round 3 merit list, 8,935 candidates have registered and paid the required security and counselling fees for MD and MS seats. The lowest score among registered applicants is -20 marks, while two candidates with -5 marks have also applied for admission in postgraduate medical courses in Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, 290 candidates have registered for DNB courses, with the lowest applicant scoring 25 marks.

With a substantial number of seats still vacant and eligibility criteria significantly relaxed, the upcoming round is expected to see intense competition as candidates seek to secure postgraduate medical seats in the state.

Last updated on 11 Feb 2026
12:20 PM
NEET counselling NEET PG NEET PG 2026
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 for Typing Skill Test Released; Download Link Here

Bar Council of India

AIBE XXI Registration to Begin Tomorrow at allindiabarexamination.com, Exam Scheduled. . .

Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC 70th CCE: Phase 2 Interview Dates Released, Download Letters from Feb 26

King’s College London
UK Scholarship

UK’s King’s College Launches Third Edition of Scholarships for Indian Students: V. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 for Typing Skill Test Released; Download Link Here

Bar Council of India

AIBE XXI Registration to Begin Tomorrow at allindiabarexamination.com, Exam Scheduled. . .

MCC

MCC Releases NEET PG 2025 Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Counselling Schedule; Check Dates. . .

Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC 70th CCE: Phase 2 Interview Dates Released, Download Letters from Feb 26

King’s College London
UK Scholarship

UK’s King’s College Launches Third Edition of Scholarships for Indian Students: V. . .

IIT Madras

IIT Madras Launches BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology - Who Can Apply? Check Eli. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality