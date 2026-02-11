UP NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised; Over 1,450 MD/MS Seats Remain Vacant

Summary According to the updated seat matrix, a total of 1,458 MD and MS seats and 75 DNB seats remain vacant after the completion of two rounds of state counselling The choice filling process for Round 3 commenced on February 6 and will conclude on February 13 at 5 pm

The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has revised the schedule for the UP NEET PG Round 3 counselling in accordance with the deadline set for the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

According to the updated seat matrix, a total of 1,458 MD and MS seats and 75 DNB seats remain vacant after the completion of two rounds of state counselling. The third round is expected to play a crucial role in filling these unoccupied postgraduate medical seats across government and private medical colleges in the state.

The choice filling process for Round 3 commenced on February 6 and will conclude on February 13 at 5 pm. Candidates are required to fill and lock their preferences of courses and colleges within the stipulated deadline. The seat allotment result will be declared on February 16, and candidates can download their allotment letters between February 16 and February 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The counselling process has witnessed a significant expansion in eligibility following the recent reduction in NEET PG cut-off percentiles by the Union Health Ministry. General category candidates who secured the 7th percentile with 103 marks are now eligible to participate in counselling. For reserved category candidates, the eligibility has been lowered to the 0 percentile, with some candidates having scores as low as -40 marks permitted to register for both state and national-level counselling.

As per the Round 3 merit list, 8,935 candidates have registered and paid the required security and counselling fees for MD and MS seats. The lowest score among registered applicants is -20 marks, while two candidates with -5 marks have also applied for admission in postgraduate medical courses in Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, 290 candidates have registered for DNB courses, with the lowest applicant scoring 25 marks.

With a substantial number of seats still vacant and eligibility criteria significantly relaxed, the upcoming round is expected to see intense competition as candidates seek to secure postgraduate medical seats in the state.