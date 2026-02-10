RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 for Typing Skill Test Released; Download Link Here

Summary Candidates shortlisted on the basis of the second stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II) can download their hall tickets from the official websites of the respective regional RRBs As per the official schedule, the CBTST is tentatively scheduled to be held on February 13, 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Admit Card 2026 for the Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST). Candidates shortlisted on the basis of the second stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II) can download their hall tickets from the official websites of the respective regional RRBs.

As per the official schedule, the CBTST is tentatively scheduled to be held on February 13, 2026. The typing skill test will be conducted for candidates applying to the posts of Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist.

The typing test is qualifying in nature, and the marks obtained will be added for preparation of the final merit list. Candidates are required to type at a minimum speed of 30 words per minute (WPM) in English or 25 WPM in Hindi on a personal computer. The use of editing tools or spell-check facilities will not be allowed during the test.

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can download the hall ticket by following these steps:

Visit the official website of the respective regional RRB Click on the RRB NTPC link on the homepage Select the Typing Skill Test admit card link Enter the required login credentials Submit the details to view the admit card Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully check the details mentioned on the admit card and visit the official RRB website regularly for further updates and instructions related to the examination.