ICMAI

CMA December Session 1 Results 2025 Out, Jaipur and Kolkata Students Shine; Toppers List Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Feb 2026
12:39 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Topping the CMA charts are Pari Agarwal from Jaipur, who secured the first rank in the Intermediate exam, and MD Faizan from Kolkata, who clinched the first position in the Final exam
Along with the results, ICMAI has also released the rank list of the top 50 candidates for both CMA Intermediate and Final exams, available on the official website eicmai.in

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results of the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) Intermediate and Final exams for the December Session 1. Topping the CMA charts are Pari Agarwal from Jaipur, who secured the first rank in the Intermediate exam, and MD Faizan from Kolkata, who clinched the first position in the Final exam.

Along with the results, ICMAI has also released the rank list of the top 50 candidates for both CMA Intermediate and Final exams, available on the official website eicmai.in.

Candidates can check their results by entering their 11-digit registration number and 6-digit roll number on the CMA result portal. After logging in, they need to select ‘Display Results’ to view and download their scorecards. For any result-related queries, the institute has advised candidates to contact exam.helpdesk@icmai.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CMA exams were conducted from December 10 to 17, 2025, across various centres in India.

The CMA Intermediate toppers list saw a strong showing from Jaipur, with four out of the top 10 candidates hailing from the city. Notably, Rank 5 was shared by Deep Vipulbhai Gajera from Surat and Ayushman Devarchetti from Guntur, reflecting a competitive performance across regions.

CMA Inter Toppers List 2025

1. Pari Agarwal- Jaipur

2. Bhavya Sharma- Jaipur

3. Jayash Wadhwani- Jaipur

4. Ashika A- Chennai

5. Deep Vipulbhai Gajera- Surat

With the results out, successful candidates are now gearing up for the next stage of their CMA journey, while others may look to strategize for upcoming exam sessions.

Last updated on 11 Feb 2026
12:40 PM
ICMAI CMA Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) Results out
Similar stories
BIEAP

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Soon For Class 11, 12 Students; BIEAP Releases Important In. . .

Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board Revises RRB JE Exam 2026 Dates; City Intimation Slip Out

Kerala government

CEE Kerala Allows Candidates to Add Courses to KEAM 2026 Application Form; Know Detai. . .

Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

CISCE ISC 12th Board Exams Kick Off Tomorrow; English Paper 1 on February 13

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
BIEAP

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 Soon For Class 11, 12 Students; BIEAP Releases Important In. . .

Railway Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board Revises RRB JE Exam 2026 Dates; City Intimation Slip Out

Kerala government

CEE Kerala Allows Candidates to Add Courses to KEAM 2026 Application Form; Know Detai. . .

Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)

CISCE ISC 12th Board Exams Kick Off Tomorrow; English Paper 1 on February 13

IISER

IISER Announces IAT 2026 Date for Admission to BS, BS-MS, and BTech Programmes; Know . . .

NEET counselling

UP NEET PG Round 3 Counselling Schedule Revised; Over 1,450 MD/MS Seats Remain Vacant

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality