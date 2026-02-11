CMA December Session 1 Results 2025 Out, Jaipur and Kolkata Students Shine; Toppers List Here

Summary Topping the CMA charts are Pari Agarwal from Jaipur, who secured the first rank in the Intermediate exam, and MD Faizan from Kolkata, who clinched the first position in the Final exam Along with the results, ICMAI has also released the rank list of the top 50 candidates for both CMA Intermediate and Final exams, available on the official website eicmai.in

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results of the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) Intermediate and Final exams for the December Session 1. Topping the CMA charts are Pari Agarwal from Jaipur, who secured the first rank in the Intermediate exam, and MD Faizan from Kolkata, who clinched the first position in the Final exam.

Along with the results, ICMAI has also released the rank list of the top 50 candidates for both CMA Intermediate and Final exams, available on the official website eicmai.in.

Candidates can check their results by entering their 11-digit registration number and 6-digit roll number on the CMA result portal. After logging in, they need to select ‘Display Results’ to view and download their scorecards. For any result-related queries, the institute has advised candidates to contact exam.helpdesk@icmai.in.

The CMA exams were conducted from December 10 to 17, 2025, across various centres in India.

The CMA Intermediate toppers list saw a strong showing from Jaipur, with four out of the top 10 candidates hailing from the city. Notably, Rank 5 was shared by Deep Vipulbhai Gajera from Surat and Ayushman Devarchetti from Guntur, reflecting a competitive performance across regions.

CMA Inter Toppers List 2025

1. Pari Agarwal- Jaipur

2. Bhavya Sharma- Jaipur

3. Jayash Wadhwani- Jaipur

4. Ashika A- Chennai

5. Deep Vipulbhai Gajera- Surat

With the results out, successful candidates are now gearing up for the next stage of their CMA journey, while others may look to strategize for upcoming exam sessions.