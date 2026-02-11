IISER

IISER Announces IAT 2026 Date for Admission to BS, BS-MS, and BTech Programmes; Know Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Feb 2026
Summary
Eligible candidates can apply for IAT 2026 on the official website, admissions.iisc.ac.in, when the registration opens on March 5, 2026
The test will facilitate admission to BS, BS-MS dual degree, and BTech programmes across all IISER campuses

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have announced that the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026 will be conducted on June 7, 2026. The test will facilitate admission to BS, BS-MS dual degree, and BTech programmes across all IISER campuses.

Eligible candidates can apply for IAT 2026 on the official website, admissions.iisc.ac.in, when the registration opens on March 5, 2026.

Established by the Government of India, IISERs are located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati, with the objective of promoting high-quality science education and research.

IISER IAT 2026: Important Dates

Registration Begins: March 5

Online Registration Last Date: April 13

Application Correction Window: April 13 to 15

Admit Card Release: May 24

IISER Aptitude Test: June 7 from 9 am to 12 noon

The IAT 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, featuring 60 questions—15 each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics—to be completed in 180 minutes. Candidates’ total marks out of 240 will be used to prepare the IISER IAT rank list.

It is important to note that not all candidates appearing for IAT 2026 will be assigned a rank, and obtaining a rank does not guarantee admission to an IISER.

Last updated on 11 Feb 2026
13:06 PM
IISER IAT 2026
