AIBE XXI Registration to Begin Tomorrow at allindiabarexamination.com, Exam Scheduled for June 7

Summary Eligible candidates can apply for the examination through the official websites barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com According to the official schedule, the AIBE 21 registration window will remain open from February 11 to April 30, while candidates will be able to pay the application fee until May 1

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will open the registration process for the All India Bar Examination 21 (AIBE XXI) on February 11, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination through the official websites barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the official schedule, the AIBE 21 registration window will remain open from February 11 to April 30, while candidates will be able to pay the application fee until May 1. The correction facility to edit application details will be available till May 3. The AIBE 21 admit cards will be released on May 22.

The AIBE XXI examination will be conducted on June 7, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BCI clarified that only candidates who have completed the three-year or five-year LLB programme from BCI-recognised universities or colleges will be eligible to appear for the examination. However, following a Supreme Court verdict, final-year law students are also permitted to take the AIBE.

The examination will be conducted in multiple languages to accommodate candidates from different regions of the country.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates, detailed guidelines, and instructions related to the examination process.