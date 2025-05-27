Results of rechecked answer scripts for ICSE, ISC to be declared at 11am on Tuesday

Summary The results can be accessed by visiting the council’s website https://cisce.org or using the tab 'Recheck Results' on the URL https://recheckresults.cisce.org

The results of the rechecked answer scripts for ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) will be declared at 11am on Tuesday.

The results can be accessed by visiting the council’s website https://cisce.org or using the tab “Recheck Results” on the URL https://recheckresults.cisce. org.

This year, the ICSE and ISC results were published on April 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates who are not satisfied with their recheck results will be able to

apply for re-evaluation of answer scripts, the council has said.

“The candidates who had applied for recheck of their results and are not satisfied with their recheck results will be able to apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts...” the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said.

Submission of requests for re-evaluation will be allowed for three days from May 28 to May 30.

A recheck is checking the paper for any calculation error, and re-evaluation means the answers are evaluated again.

“On re-evaluation of the answer scripts by the subject expert, the marks awarded, whether increased or decreased, will be considered as the final marks,” the council said.

Improvement exam

The heads of schools will be able to register candidates for the improvement examination from May 30 to June 5, the council said on Monday.

The candidates will be permitted to appear in a maximum of two subjects.

For ICSE, if a candidate chooses to appear for a subject that has multiple papers, he or she has the option to appear for all the papers or any one of the papers of the subject. In case of ISC, if a candidate opts to retake the English examination, he or she will have to appear for both Paper 1 and 2.

The higher of the two marks obtained by the candidate in the two exams (main and improvement) will be considered the final marks in the subject.