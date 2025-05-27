board exams

Results of rechecked answer scripts for ICSE, ISC to be declared at 11am on Tuesday

Jhinuk Mazumdar
Jhinuk Mazumdar
Posted on 27 May 2025
09:42 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The results can be accessed by visiting the council’s website https://cisce.org or using the tab 'Recheck Results' on the URL https://recheckresults.cisce.org

The results of the rechecked answer scripts for ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) will be declared at 11am on Tuesday.

The results can be accessed by visiting the council’s website https://cisce.org or using the tab “Recheck Results” on the URL https://recheckresults.cisce. org.

This year, the ICSE and ISC results were published on April 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates who are not satisfied with their recheck results will be able to
apply for re-evaluation of answer scripts, the council has said.

“The candidates who had applied for recheck of their results and are not satisfied with their recheck results will be able to apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts...” the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said.

Submission of requests for re-evaluation will be allowed for three days from May 28 to May 30.

A recheck is checking the paper for any calculation error, and re-evaluation means the answers are evaluated again.

“On re-evaluation of the answer scripts by the subject expert, the marks awarded, whether increased or decreased, will be considered as the final marks,” the council said.

Improvement exam

The heads of schools will be able to register candidates for the improvement examination from May 30 to June 5, the council said on Monday.

The candidates will be permitted to appear in a maximum of two subjects.

For ICSE, if a candidate chooses to appear for a subject that has multiple papers, he or she has the option to appear for all the papers or any one of the papers of the subject. In case of ISC, if a candidate opts to retake the English examination, he or she will have to appear for both Paper 1 and 2.

The higher of the two marks obtained by the candidate in the two exams (main and improvement) will be considered the final marks in the subject.

Last updated on 27 May 2025
09:43 AM
board exams Board exam results
Similar stories
Kerala TET 2025

KTET May 2025 Exam Postponed: New Dates and Hall Ticket Details to Be Announced Soon

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Released for Stage 1 CBT Exam - Download Now

Representational image
CBSE

CBSE lets students request scanned board exam answer scripts before they go for revie. . .

istock.com/mayur kakade
Education

The Power of Three

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Kerala TET 2025

KTET May 2025 Exam Postponed: New Dates and Hall Ticket Details to Be Announced Soon

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Released for Stage 1 CBT Exam - Download Now

Culture

Folklore, retold

Representational image
CBSE

CBSE lets students request scanned board exam answer scripts before they go for revie. . .

istock.com/mayur kakade
Education

The Power of Three

IISER

IISER IAT 2025 Answer Key OUT at iiseradmission.in- Read Details Inside

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality