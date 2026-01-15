Ready for challenge

Summary Over 100 schools to showcase talent at TTIS Challenge 2026 at Nicco Park

It takes Avinandan Jana close to an hour to reach his school, Apex Academy in Mahishadal, Purba Midnapur. This Thursday, he is all set to brave the cold and wake up at 4am to attend the 15th edition of Narayana International School and Credmont International School present TTIS Challenge 2026. The event, powered by J.D. Birla Institute, is taking place at Nicco Park on January 15, 16 and 17.

"We have been asked to reach school by 6am. This will be my first time at Nicco Park and also at such a big event. I don't mind waking up early for the experience," said the Class IX student who will participate in portrait-painting at the Challenge. His school, too, is a first-timer.

"We will send 15 participants on Day I. A bus will leave our school at 6am. It takes us two hours to reach Calcutta. Students will return home late evening, but they don't mind. It's a big exposure for them," said principal Nayantara Roy.

The excitement is shared by first-timers and regulars alike. Close to 100 schools have registered for various events at the Challenge, some looking for exposure and others for friendship and meaningful interaction. Birati resident Saptak Ghosh of Class X is ready to keep his board prep aside for the Challenge days. A student of Sudhir Memorial Institute, Liluah, another first-time entrant, Saptak and his four friends will take part in the band performance.

"Nothing can be bigger than representing my school here. I want to see how we perform among so many Calcutta schools," said the student, who has already been practising for two weeks with his team.

Iqra Shakir of Class IX and Sharia Tabrez of Class VIII are as excited. For these students of Jewish Girls' School, the venue is the real attraction. "I love waking up late, especially on a winter morning. But the very thought of going to Nicco Park is the big draw," said Iqra, who will take part in portrait-painting. "I am looking forward to interacting with students from other schools, talking about the facilities they enjoy in their school," added Sharia, who will take part in creative writing.

There will be 10 events up for grabs, including fashion show, fusion dance, unconventional orchestra and mask-painting, among others. The final day will wrap with a special performance.

"We have already started practising from December. My friends and I will take part in fusion dance. Even non-participants in our school are as excited. We will make full use of the exposure we get," said Ahana Sinha Roy of Class VIII, I.P. Memorial School, Liluah. The students here are getting some free periods, after break, for rehearsals.

Their principal, Mandira Singh, has been encouraging. "Most of our students are first-generation learners. Participation in competitions such as the TTIS Challenge allows them to explore their potential, think creatively and engage with the world beyond textbooks,” she said.

M.P. Birla Foundation H.S. School is also looking forward to its debut in the talent carnival. "I want to make my voice heard," said Mahika Himani of Class XI, who has registered for the creative writing (English) contest.

"This is an important platform for students to showcase their talent and get noticed. Especially now that we believe in holistic education, such large-scale inter-schools have become all the more essential for a child's growth," said Priyanka Mukherjee, the academic head of Narayana Group of Schools, Bengal.

Added Rahul Mitra, the executive president of Nicco Park: "We are thrilled to hold the event. The park will be otherwise open so even visitors can soak in the vibe."