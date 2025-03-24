Queries on ISC applied math answered

The syllabus of ISC (Class XII) applied mathematics, introduced as an alternative to mathematics, emphasises practical concepts like financial mathematics, statistics and data analysis, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) said in a circular addressed to principals on Saturday.

It is “neither a diluted nor an advanced” version of ISC mathematics, the circular stated. The CISCE circular is in response to common queries and concerns raised by schools on the matter, the council said.

In February, the council said students appearing for the ISC examinations in 2027 could choose between English and modern English, and maths and applied maths.

ADVERTISEMENT

The choice will have to be made by the current batch of students who are appearing for ICSE (Class X).

“The subject (applied mathematics) has been introduced as an alternative offering to students who wish to pursue careers in humanities, commerce, economics, and other non-STEM fields...the syllabus of ISC mathematics is more suitable for students interested in pursuing careers in engineering and basic sciences,” the circular said.

Students preparing for JEE or entrance to STEM courses at the undergraduate level should study ISC mathematics, the council said.

A student who has dropped mathematics at the ICSE level (Class X) can take up applied math at the ISC level, it added.

“We hope that these answers will facilitate a smooth uptake and effective integration of ISC applied mathematics into the curriculum,” the CISCE said.

Several schools have already given students a form with the subject combinations to make a choice between the two mathematics. Students have also submitted their choices.

“But if someone wants to switch from one to the other after we start classes, we will allow that. It is a new subject and students might want to change after attending a few classes,” said Mousumi Saha, principal, National English School. Most schools will start the new session in April.