Q&A: Study abroad but turn in choice, take time instead of comparison with others

Don’t want to travel to the US? Look East for options q Are there universities in Japan that offer English-taught programmes for Indian or other international students? Which other countries in Asia could I look at if I don’t want to go as far as the US for higher studies?

Yes, Japan has universities that offer English-taught programmes. The country has become a great option for international students. Several top universities — including in Tokyo, Waseda, Keio and Ritsumeikan — now offer degree programmes in English. These programmes are designed for students who don’t speak Japanese but wish to study in fields such as international relations, liberal arts or engineering. Along with a healthy grounding in academics, many of these universities also offer support — housing, scholarships and settling into life in Japan.

If you’re open to exploring options beyond Japan, there are opportunities in other Asian countries as well. Singapore’s educational institutions — such as the National University of Singapore or NUS and the Nanyang Technological University or NTU — are highly ranked and the medium of instruction is English. South Korea, too, offers English-taught courses at top institutions such as Seoul National University and Yonsei

University, particularly in fields like business and science. Hong Kong has long been popular for its English-speaking environment and good universities. Malaysia is also becoming an education hub, with affordable programmes and international campuses of reputed universities from the UK and Australia. If you want global exposure without the distance or cost of going to the US or UK, these Asian destinations offer good options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take your time q I keep comparing myself to my classmates and friends — and fall short. They seem to have it all figured out and know exactly where they are headed in life. I, on the other hand, have reached Class XII but I am still unsure about what course, college, or career to choose. What should I do?

It’s completely normal to feel this way — especially in Class XII when decisions about the future can feel overwhelming. The truth is that most people who seem to have it all figured out are also dealing with doubts and uncertainties. They’re just not saying it out loud. So focus on understanding your interests, strengths and values, and stop worrying about others. Take small steps. Speak to people in different fields, explore career assessments, attend webinars and read about courses that spark your interest. You don’t need to have your entire life planned out at 17 or 18 years of age. Many students switch paths even during their college years. Allow yourself the freedom to explore and grow. Clarity will come gradually — not in one big moment but through small steps and experiences. And that’s perfectly fine.

Nina Mukherji is a career counsellor and certified psychometric assessor. She conducts workshops in various areas for students. Mail your queries to telegraphyou@gmail.com with “Ask Nina” in the subject line. Don’t forget to add the name of your school or college and a contact number