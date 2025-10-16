Past to present, pride strides on

Summary Deblina Mandal felt her legs trembling as she went up on stage to perform the welcome dance

Milestones & memories

Deblina Mandal felt her legs trembling as she went up on stage to perform the welcome dance. What finally gave her confidence were the regular practice sessions. "We didn't miss any. We did it all together," said the Class XII student of St Sebastian's School. The occasion was the school's 45th Foundation Day held at Kala Kunj auditorium on September 16.

The school celebrated its journey from housing just five students to the current strength of 2,300.

ADVERTISEMENT

The senior students performed the welcome dance on Madhura murati manohar ati. Principal M.P. Rozario, chairperson Rashmi Rozario and long-time associate with the school Shantanu Mukherjee lit the inaugural lamp. The principal spoke of how his father and founder, C Rozario, dreamt of creating a family of learners, not just a school.

An audiovisual presentation took everyone down memory lane. Each milestone drew a round of applause. A performance by the Kindergarten students followed.

The choir presented Micheal Jackson's Heal the world with Avick Ghosh of Class XI on the keyboard. Students from Classes I to V presented a dance sequence showcasing cultures from across the globe. From Waka Waka to Jai Ho, popular songs represented different countries.

Emotions ran high when video messages from former students and teachers were played. Students also presented a play on the life, resilience and vision of their founder.

Members of the alumni, attending the event, were also felicitated. Finally, Rashmi Rozario delivered the vote of thanks.

"I’ve never really thought much about what we’ve achieved. Looking back over these 45 years, it’s been quite a journey. We started with just five students, and after my father passed away in 2004, I took on his mission. Today, we have 2,300 students. Our main goal is to keep the parents, students and teachers happy while continuing to provide quality education," said the principal.

Art and joy

Dance, painting, recitation, essay-writing and extempore — students of K.E. Carmel School, Sarisha, unleashed their creativity during the Art Fest 2025–26, held on the school grounds recently.

For Neha Baidya of Class X, the event was a space to create, connect and be inspired. "Every piece, every colour, every note told a touching story," she said.

The chief guest and one of the judges was dancer-choreographer Monjula Roy Chowdhury. She lit the inaugural lamp along with principal Rev. Fr Jojo Thuruthayil CMI, vice-principal Rev. Nikhil James CMI, staff secretary Supriya Santh, event convener Anirban Goswami, joint convener Tamishra Halder and the school captains.

The fest featured three categories: Division C (Classes VII–X), Division B (Classes IV–VI) and Division A(Classes I–III).

From one-act plays to coding, a range of skills were exhibited and innovative ideas shared. To ensure impartiality, every student sported a chest number and code name. In the end, the chief guest also performed for the audience.

"With great enthusiasm, students from different houses showcased their prowess in diverse competitions, including painting, recitation, extempore and many more, leaving an indelible mark on our school's cultural landscape. I applaud our students for their diligence and passion," said the principal.

Letter across time

Ayan Yadav of Class VII was asked to pen a letter to the founder of his school — an experience that made himunderstand the school'svision and their founder'smission better.

Creative writing and charity were the highlights of St Jude’s High School's Founder's Day celebration. Students paid tribute to their founder, Frank Stanley Correa, and reconnected with the values that he held dear.

The morning began with a prayer service. Students took part in a creative writing competition where they wrote letters to the founder.

Carrying his compassion beyond the school gates, students, teachers and principal Aditi Chakraborty visited Morning Glory Integrated School, an institution for children with special needs. Warm smiles greeted them. Music, shared meals and laughter united students from both the institutes.

The Primary section tots took part in many games and fun activities. Class I embarked on treasure hunts, Class II cracked picture puzzles in record time, and Class III presented Ruskin Bond’s Animals on the Track.

"I am glad to see our Judeans carrying forward the noble legacy of Sir Frank Stanley Correa. Their spirit of service, joy and unity keeps his vision alive every day," said the principal.

Practice perfect

Six hundred students took part in the annual day production of St Thomas’ Girls’ School, Kidderpore, at Dhono Dhanya Auditorium. But what made participants such as Shanaya Rizvi of Class III and Malak Sharma of Class XI excited, besides performing on stage, was the joy of working as a team at the practice sessions.

The reward — a standing ovation on the final day.

The event was attended by chief guest Reverend Paritosh Canning, bishop of the Calcutta diocese and also the chairman of the St Thomas Schools. The auditorium was packed with nearly 1,900 parents, guests and dignitaries.

The evening opened with an address by principal R.S. Elias. The juniors presented Rewind: A Legacy of Timeless India, while the seniors put up 7 Brides for 7 Brothers.

The junior students brought India’s timeless oral traditions to life — from the wit of Tenali Raman to the adventures of Mowgli.

The senior department’s 7 Brides for 7 Brothers showcased the culture of Bengal, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana and Goa. A 40-member choir sang in different languages, while the prop committee staged a moving train on stage to loud cheers.

The theme of unity in diversity ran through the performances. A professional Bhangra troupe presented the final dance.

"The evening celebrated talent, culture and unity. Our students beautifully reflect tradition and creativity. Each detail showed teamwork and dedication," said vice-principal M. D’Rosario.

"Stepping onto a stage reflects courage, creativity and growth. The performances blended imagination with discipline, showcasing talent and spirit," said the principal.

Books and role play

Maherah Khan of Class III learnt about Rabindranath Tagore's short story Kabuliwala when she worked on a project depicting a scene from it. Her speech was as much appreciated as her project.

Her senior, Fatma Parveen of Class IV, was nervous as she put on make-up. She played the tiger in a play based on R.K. Narayan’s story A Tiger for Malgudi. But claps melted away her fears.

Performances, exhibitions and creative activities inculcated a love for reading as the Primary section of Seth Soorajmull Jalan Balika Vidyalaya celebrated Literature Day in the school’s common hall. Class I presented a play based on Cinderella, while music and props brought to life The Lion King, a presentation by Class II. Class III explored the world of Tagore through creative models, charts and a play, Khoka Babu’s Return.

Visitors were taken to R.K. Narayan's idyllic town, Malgudi, as Class IV performed two skits — A Tiger in the School and The Train Comes to Malgudi. The students also curated an art gallery dedicated to the author, featuring sketches, paintings and models inspired by his stories. Among them was a miniature model of Malgudi town.

Class V stuck to their favourite author, Ruskin Bond, through role plays and storytelling sessions.

"Literature Day showcased the creativity, talent and enthusiasm of our students. The event highlighted children's talent in recitation, acting and presentation," said Sumera Sajjad, academic head of the Primary section.

”A rigorous practice not only enhanced the skills of students but also kindled creativity and confidence among them," said Primary principal Annu Singh.

Tips from doc

Hitaishi Shamsukha of Class VIII learnt how deep breathing, positive thinking and a good rest can keep stress at bay.

Students of Sri Sri Academy geared up for their upcoming examinations with more than just books and notes — this time, they were armed with tools to handle exam anxiety.

In a special initiative, the school organised an interactive session on exam stress management for the middle school students (Classes VI to VIII), led by psychiatrist Dr Jai Ranjan Ram.

The session began with a question — Why do we feel stressed before exams?

Dr Ram explained that stress, in its simplest form, is the body’s way of signalling fatigue. A little stress, he said, can be healthy as it acts as motivation, but when it becomes excessive, it hampers concentration, performance, immunity, sleep and even emotions.

With warmth and humour, Dr Ram reassured students that nervousness before exams is natural and nothing to be ashamed of.

Using relatable examples from everyday school life, he demonstrated how exam anxiety often stems from unrealistic expectations, a fear of failure or constant comparisons with peers.

Dr Ram encouraged students to share their concerns openly, reminding them that talking to a trusted adult is one of the best ways to ease the mental load.

"Dr Ram’s energy kept students engaged while offering reassurance and focus. The children walked away better prepared to tackle upcoming assessments," said principal Gargi Banerjee.