Technological advancement

Online payments are more risk than relief

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
Posted on 18 Feb 2025
07:02 AM
istock.com/sarasw art

istock.com/sarasw art

ADVERTISEMENT

YES

Scam time

Cybercrime and data breaches are increasingly common, compromising sensitive information and financial security. Moreover, online fraud, phishing scams and fake websites can deceive even cautious users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saumili Mukherjji
Class XII, Auxilium Convent School, Bandel

Security measures

Online transactions, while convenient, have become increasingly risky due to the recent surge in cybercrimes and financial fraud. Without stronger security measures and user awareness, their benefits are overshadowed by potential losses.

Baibhaow B. Chhetri
Class X, St Augustine’s School, Kalimpong

Identity theft

In the digital age, identity theftcan impact anyone. Easy access to the Internet, and through it to personal devices that store important identity and financial information, has made the average consumer vulnerable to identity theft.

Srinjan Bhattacharya
Class XI, Baruipur High School, Calcutta

Spurious schemes

Cyberthieves mislead people into sharing their bank details and making risky transactions, often by pitching too-good-to-be-true schemes. They can then hack into these accounts and steal all the money.

Subhamit Banerjee
Final year, Institute of Engineering and Management, Calcutta

NO

Awareness is key

Cashless transactions have become a boon to society. As long as individuals are aware how to maintain privacy and follow safety measures, they can stay protected from phishing scams and online fraud.

Soumi Datta
Class XII, D.A.V. School Siliguri, Siliguri

Saves time

Online transactions can save time and effort, especially for everyday things such as shopping and bill payments. Plus, many businesses offer exclusive deals or promotions for online purchases only. So there are more pros than cons.

Krishna Kumar Modi
Third year, George College, Calcutta

Last updated on 18 Feb 2025
07:25 AM
Technological advancement Digital Era payments Debate Money transfer Cash benefits
Similar stories
NID DAT 2025

NID DAT Result 2025 Out - Check MDes Prelims Qualified List and Mains Exam Schedule

nytns/ye fan
Digital Detox

The Great Detox

Representational image
mathematics

Madhyamik math paper evaluation: State board to adjust marking for difficult question. . .

The BSS School exam hall being prepared for the ICSE exams on Monday.
Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)

ICSE exams start today: Schools ensure preparedness amid new norms

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NID DAT 2025

NID DAT Result 2025 Out - Check MDes Prelims Qualified List and Mains Exam Schedule

nytns/ye fan
Digital Detox

The Great Detox

Representational image
mathematics

Madhyamik math paper evaluation: State board to adjust marking for difficult question. . .

The BSS School exam hall being prepared for the ICSE exams on Monday.
Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)

ICSE exams start today: Schools ensure preparedness amid new norms

Representational image
paper leaks

CBSE refutes paper leak rumours, urges students to rely on official updates

RSMSSB

RSMSSB CET 2024 Results Out – Easy Steps to Check Score

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality