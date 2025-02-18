Online payments are more risk than relief

YES

Scam time

Cybercrime and data breaches are increasingly common, compromising sensitive information and financial security. Moreover, online fraud, phishing scams and fake websites can deceive even cautious users.

Saumili Mukherjji

Class XII, Auxilium Convent School, Bandel

Security measures

Online transactions, while convenient, have become increasingly risky due to the recent surge in cybercrimes and financial fraud. Without stronger security measures and user awareness, their benefits are overshadowed by potential losses.

Baibhaow B. Chhetri

Class X, St Augustine’s School, Kalimpong

Identity theft

In the digital age, identity theftcan impact anyone. Easy access to the Internet, and through it to personal devices that store important identity and financial information, has made the average consumer vulnerable to identity theft.

Srinjan Bhattacharya

Class XI, Baruipur High School, Calcutta

Spurious schemes

Cyberthieves mislead people into sharing their bank details and making risky transactions, often by pitching too-good-to-be-true schemes. They can then hack into these accounts and steal all the money.

Subhamit Banerjee

Final year, Institute of Engineering and Management, Calcutta

NO

Awareness is key

Cashless transactions have become a boon to society. As long as individuals are aware how to maintain privacy and follow safety measures, they can stay protected from phishing scams and online fraud.

Soumi Datta

Class XII, D.A.V. School Siliguri, Siliguri

Saves time

Online transactions can save time and effort, especially for everyday things such as shopping and bill payments. Plus, many businesses offer exclusive deals or promotions for online purchases only. So there are more pros than cons.

Krishna Kumar Modi

Third year, George College, Calcutta