NTA extends registration deadline for CSIR UGC NET December 2024- Get Direct Link to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) extended the registration date for CSIR UGC NET December 2024. Candidates who want to apply online can do it through the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the registration deadline for Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 has been extended till January 2, 2025. The last date for payment of the fee is January 3, 2025, and corrections in the particulars in the online application form are from January 4 to January 5, 2025.

CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- csirnet.nta.ac.in Click on CSIR UGC NET December 2024 registration link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves Once done, login to the account Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee Click on submit and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

According to the schedule, the CSIR UGC NET examination will commence on February 16 and will end on February 28, 2025. For further information related to the Joint CISR-UGC NET December 2024, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA: https://csirnet.nta.ac.in/.

