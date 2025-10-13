XLRI Jamshedpur To Open XAT 2026 Application Edit Window Tomorrow- Details about Mock Tests Here

Summary To access the edit facility, candidates must log in to their XAT account on the official website: xatonline.in It is crucial that all changes are carefully reviewed and saved before the window closes on October 16

The Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur will open the XAT 2026 application edit window from October 14 to 16, 2025, allowing registered candidates to make corrections to their submitted forms. Applicants can update details such as academic qualifications, work experience, test city preferences, and personal information — with the exception of email ID and mobile number, which cannot be modified.

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is a national-level management entrance exam conducted by XLRI for admission to various postgraduate management programs across participating institutes. Candidates are encouraged to utilize this edit window to ensure their application data is complete and accurate.

Speaking about the exam, Rahul Shukla, Convenor for XAT and Admissions at XLRI Jamshedpur, emphasized the importance of this correction phase. He said, “XAT continues to uphold its legacy as a fair and transparent exam that looks beyond academic scores to assess real leadership and decision-making abilities. The edit window is a vital step to ensure that every candidate’s application accurately reflects their true profile.”

To access the edit facility, candidates must log in to their XAT account on the official website: xatonline.in. It is crucial that all changes are carefully reviewed and saved before the window closes on October 16.

The final date to complete the application process for XAT 2026 is December 5, 2025. Those who register early will gain access to official mock tests, which are designed to help candidates become familiar with the exam format and interface.

Candidates are advised to make the necessary edits well before the deadline to avoid any last-minute technical issues.