XAT Answer Key 2026 Released at xatonline.in; Objection Window Open

Posted on 09 Jan 2026
XLRI has released the XAT Answer Key 2026 for the Xavier Aptitude Test. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now download the provisional answer key from the official website, xatonline.in. Along with the answer key, the objection window has also been activated.

To download the XAT Answer Key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the answer key link available on the homepage. After entering the required login credentials, the provisional answer key will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to check the responses carefully and download a copy for future reference.

The objection window will remain open for two to three days, though the official website has not specified the exact closing date. Candidates who wish to challenge any answer can raise objections by paying a processing fee for each objection submitted.

Earlier, the XAT response sheet was released on January 6, 2026. The Xavier Aptitude Test 2026 was conducted on January 4, 2026, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination was held in computer-based mode, with the question paper set in English.

The XAT 2026 question paper consisted of 95 multiple-choice questions, each carrying five options with one correct answer. The paper was divided into two time-bound parts — Part 1 and Part 2.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official XAT website for updates related to objections, final answer key, and result announcements.

