XAT 2026 Mock Test Dates Announced; Registrations Open at xatonline.in

Posted on 24 Oct 2025
The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, has announced the schedule for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 mock test, designed to help management aspirants prepare for admission to its MBA and PGDM programmes. As per the official notice, the XAT 2026 mock test will be available for candidates to attempt from October 29 to November 1, 2025.

Candidates who wish to participate in the mock test must register online at the official XAT website — xatonline.in — before the registration deadline on October 26, 2025. The mock test aims to provide test-takers with a real-time exam experience, familiarising them with the structure, question types, and timing of the actual XAT exam.

According to the official exam structure, the XAT 2026 mock test will comprise four key sections — Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR), Decision Making (DM), Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA & DI), and General Knowledge (GK). The total duration of the test will be three hours.

The marking scheme follows the standard XAT pattern: candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect response.

XLRI stated that the mock test serves as a valuable opportunity for aspirants to assess their preparedness and fine-tune their strategies ahead of the official XAT 2026 examination. “The XAT mock test is intended to help registered candidates familiarise themselves with the test format and improve exam-day readiness,” the institute mentioned in its official press release.

The XAT 2026 is one of India’s most competitive entrance exams for management education, accepted by XLRI and over 150 B-schools across the country. Candidates are encouraged to complete their mock test registration early and make full use of the practice window to strengthen their preparation.

