XAT 2025 Admit card released on xatonline.in - Exam to be held on January 5

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 admit card has been released by the Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur on its official website. Candidates appearing in the exam can download the admit cards from xatonline.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on January 5 from 2 pm to 5 pm and candidates can download the admit cards by entering their login credentials on the official website. This includes the registered e-mail id and password.

The admit card will contain the name and roll number of candidates along with the name and address of the examination centre along with several other details. Candidates are advised to check all the details provided in the admit card for any discrepancy. If any discrepancy is found candidates must bring it to the notice of the concerned authorities.

How to download XAT 2025 Admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning 'Download Admit Card'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Login by entering your login id and password

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination hall without proper admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry an valid identity proof.