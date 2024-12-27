XAT 2025

XAT 2025 Admit card released on xatonline.in - Exam to be held on January 5

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Dec 2024
19:14 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing in the exam can download the admit cards from xatonline.in
The exam is scheduled to be held on January 5 from 2 pm to 5 pm and candidates can download the admit cards by entering their login credentials on the official website

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 admit card has been released by the Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur on its official website. Candidates appearing in the exam can download the admit cards from xatonline.in.

The exam is scheduled to be held on January 5 from 2 pm to 5 pm and candidates can download the admit cards by entering their login credentials on the official website. This includes the registered e-mail id and password.

The admit card will contain the name and roll number of candidates along with the name and address of the examination centre along with several other details. Candidates are advised to check all the details provided in the admit card for any discrepancy. If any discrepancy is found candidates must bring it to the notice of the concerned authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

How to download XAT 2025 Admit card?

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT at xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning 'Download Admit Card'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Login by entering your login id and password

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination hall without proper admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry an valid identity proof.

Last updated on 27 Dec 2024
19:14 PM
XAT 2025
Similar stories
SBI PO

SBI PO Recruitment 2024 Begins for 600 Positions: How to Apply

Representative Image
AILET 2025

AILET 2025 counselling: First merit list to be declared on December 27 on official we. . .

TS TET 2024

TS Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card 2024 Out: Steps to Download and Exam Details I. . .

ICAI CA 2025

Download ICAI CA January 2025 Admit Card for Foundation and Intermediate Exams: Easy . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SBI PO

SBI PO Recruitment 2024 Begins for 600 Positions: How to Apply

Representative Image
AILET 2025

AILET 2025 counselling: First merit list to be declared on December 27 on official we. . .

TS TET 2024

TS Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card 2024 Out: Steps to Download and Exam Details I. . .

NEET PG 2024

Fill Choices for NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024: Easy Steps to Submit Preferences

ICAI CA 2025

Download ICAI CA January 2025 Admit Card for Foundation and Intermediate Exams: Easy . . .

UGC NET June 2024

UGC NET June 2024 Certificates Out Now: Steps to Download and Key Details