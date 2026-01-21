Global Internship

World Bank Opens WBG Pioneers Internship 2026 Applications: Link and Key Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Jan 2026
12:24 PM

WBG official website

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The World Bank Group (WBG) has announced the launch of applications for its flagship WBG Pioneers Internship Programme 2026.
The online application window is open until February 17, 2026, and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official World Bank Group website.

The World Bank Group (WBG) has announced the launch of applications for its flagship WBG Pioneers Internship Programme 2026, inviting eligible undergraduate and postgraduate students from across the globe to apply. The online application window is open until February 17, 2026, and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official World Bank Group website (worldbank.org).

The WBG Pioneers Internship is designed to offer a structured learning experience combined with hands-on professional exposure. The programme aims to provide meaningful professional experience to young talent interested in development-oriented work and institutional operations.

Through this internship, participants will have the opportunity to work across a wide range of operations and support functions. Key focus areas include economics, investment and portfolio management, human development—covering public health, education, nutrition, and population—along with social sciences such as anthropology and sociology. Opportunities are also available in agriculture, environment, engineering, urban planning, natural resource management, and private sector development, in addition to corporate support roles like accounting, communications, human resources, information technology, and finance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interns will actively contribute to ongoing projects across critical sectors of the World Bank Group, including health, education, economics, environment, agriculture, urban development, transport, digital development, energy, private sector growth, and internal corporate operations.

Eligibility Criteria

For the Undergraduate Track, applicants must be final-year undergraduate students at the time of application. For the Postgraduate Track, candidates should be currently enrolled in a master’s degree or PhD programme. Applicants under both tracks may have zero to six years of professional experience, and those with strong computing and technical skills will be given preference. The programme encourages applications from individuals with diverse academic disciplines and professional backgrounds, reflecting the World Bank Group’s commitment to inclusivity and global representation.

Application Process

Applicants are required to submit their applications online along with the following documents:

  • A Curriculum Vitae (CV)
  • A Statement of Interest
  • Proof of enrolment or an education transcript

For undergraduate candidates, the transcript must clearly indicate final-year bachelor’s status, while postgraduate applicants must provide documentation confirming enrolment in a master’s or PhD programme. Once the application is submitted, no edits or updates will be allowed. Candidates will receive an email confirmation with an application number after successful submission.

Selection Process

Candidates shortlisted for interviews will be informed by March 2026, and the final selection list is also expected to be released within the same month. The WBG Pioneers Internship 2026 cohort will commence in April 2026, with the programme running until September 2026. Interns may join at different points within this period, depending on organisational needs.

Selected candidates will receive an hourly stipend for the duration of the internship. However, interns are required to make their own arrangements for accommodation. Depending on operational requirements, internship positions may be based at the World Bank Group headquarters in Washington, DC, or at various country offices worldwide.

Find the direct application link here.

Last updated on 21 Jan 2026
12:25 PM
Global Internship World Bank internship applications
Similar stories
NTA

JEE Main 2026 Dress Code: Rules on Jackets, Caps and Full-Sleeved Clothing for Candid. . .

exam schedule

UP TET Exam Date 2026 Out; UPESSC Releases Schedule for PGT, TGT and Asst Professor T. . .

AIBE

Final-Year LLB Students No Longer Have to Wait a Year for AIBE! Check Exam Reforms by. . .

School Admission

UP RTE Admissions 2026–27: Phase Wise Schedule Out for 25% Seats in Private Schools

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NTA

JEE Main 2026 Dress Code: Rules on Jackets, Caps and Full-Sleeved Clothing for Candid. . .

exam schedule

UP TET Exam Date 2026 Out; UPESSC Releases Schedule for PGT, TGT and Asst Professor T. . .

AIBE

Final-Year LLB Students No Longer Have to Wait a Year for AIBE! Check Exam Reforms by. . .

School Admission

UP RTE Admissions 2026–27: Phase Wise Schedule Out for 25% Seats in Private Schools

IIT Kharagpur
IIT Kharagpur

Placements 2025–26: IIT Kharagpur Attract Top Global Recruiters; Highest CTC at ₹. . .

KCET 2026

KCET 2026 Registration Opens: Check Updated Application Details, Link and Eligibility

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality