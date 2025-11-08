school curriculum

Global Learning in Focus - Chennai Schools to Adopt Western Australian WACE Curriculum!

Posted on 08 Nov 2025
15:16 PM

Summary
Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE), a globally recognised international curriculum from the Government of Western Australia, has signed up MoUs with schools in Chennai to offer its curriculum, according to officials.

The MoU signing took place at the New India Education Summit in Chennai in the presence of Tamil Nadu Education Minister Thiru Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The WACE curriculum is an internationally accredited senior secondary qualification governed by the School Curriculum and Standards Authority (SCSA), a statutory body under the Government of Western Australia.

According to Syed Sultan Ahmed, Chairman, The Association of International School of India (TAISI) and Advisor to WACE India on International Curriculum Integration, the curriculum focuses on competency-based, inquiry-driven learning that encourages critical thinking, creativity, and practical application - moving beyond rote-based education to build future-ready learners.

"The signing of new schools in Chennai reflects the growing confidence among Indian educators in WACE’s international curriculum framework. Our goal is to integrate global best practices into Indian classrooms in a way that supports holistic, flexible, and future-oriented education," he said.

Following the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) equivalence granted earlier this year, students completing WACE can pursue higher education in India with class 12 equivalence, alongside opportunities at top global universities.

Faiza Mirza, Chief Operating Officer, WACE India, said, "With every school, we move closer to creating an ecosystem that empowers Indian students and teachers with international academic exposure, global pathways, and transformative learning opportunities." Currently offered in over 16 countries, including Singapore, China, Japan, and Malaysia, the WACE programme provides students with the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) - a globally recognised university entrance qualification accepted by leading universities across Australia, the UK, the US, Canada and Europe.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 08 Nov 2025
15:18 PM
school curriculum Chennai Schools MoUs memorandum of understanding (MoU)
