West Central Railway Begins Applications for 2,865 Apprentice Posts- Direct Link Here

Summary The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,865 vacancies, and the application process is currently underway at the official website — wcr.indianrailways.gov.in Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website and complete the online application form before the deadline

The West Central Railway (WCR), under the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), has announced a recruitment drive for 2,865 Apprentice posts across multiple divisions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website — wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to submit applications is September 29, 2025. To be eligible, candidates must have passed the Class 10 examination or its equivalent under the 10+2 system with at least 50% aggregate marks (no rounding off). Additionally, applicants should possess a National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) or State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT).

Applicants must be at least 15 years old and not more than 24 years of age as of August 20, 2025. Age relaxation will be applicable as per government rules for reserved categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

West Central Railway Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

JBP Division: 1136 posts

BPL Division: 558 posts

KOTA Division: 865 posts

CRWS BPL: 136 posts

WRS KOTA: 151 posts

HQ/JBP: 19 posts

The application fee for General, OBC, and EWS candidates is Rs 141, while SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Women candidates will have to pay a concession fee of Rs 41.

West Central Railway Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Candidates will be selected based on a merit list prepared from the marks obtained in the qualifying examination and relevant trade certification. No written test or interview will be conducted. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates and to ensure timely submission of their applications.