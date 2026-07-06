West Bengal UG Admissions 2026: Over 3.08 Lakh Students Secure Seats in CAP Phase 1

Summary The first phase of undergraduate admissions through West Bengal's Centralised Admission Portal (CAP) for the 2026–27 academic session has concluded, with 3,08,793 students securing admission to colleges across the state Candidates who did not obtain a seat in the first phase can participate in the mop-up round by submitting fresh preferences once the vacancy list is published on July 7

The first phase of undergraduate admissions through West Bengal's Centralised Admission Portal (CAP) for the 2026–27 academic session has concluded, with 3,08,793 students securing admission to colleges across the state.

Sharing the update on X, West Bengal Higher Education Minister Bratya Basu congratulated students admitted during the first phase and highlighted a significant rise in enrolments compared to the previous academic session.

"Congratulations to all the students who have taken admission in the colleges, in the first phase, through the Centralised Admission Portal 2026–27," the minister said.

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According to the data shared by him, 3,08,793 students were admitted in the first phase this year, compared with 2,57,429 admissions recorded during the 2025–26 academic session. Classes for the new academic session are scheduled to begin on July 7.

The minister also pointed to a notable increase in female participation, stating that admissions of female students rose by 26.45 per cent over the previous academic year.

"It is very encouraging that admission of Female Students increased by 26.45%, as compared to the previous academic session," he wrote.

Students who were unable to secure admission in the first phase will have another opportunity, as the second phase (mop-up round) of the admission process begins on July 7.

"Students who missed out are encouraged to participate in the second phase through the portal, which will also commence from 7th July," the minister said.

West Bengal CAP Phase 2 Schedule

Institute-wise and course-wise vacancy list: July 7, 2026

Mop-up phase applications: July 7–16, 2026

Merit list and seat allotment: July 19, 2026

Admission against mop-up allotment: July 19–22, 2026

Upgrade round (Phase 2) seat allotment: July 26, 2026

Admission against upgrade allotment: July 26–29, 2026

Physical verification of admitted candidates: August 2–5, 2026

Candidates who did not obtain a seat in the first phase can participate in the mop-up round by submitting fresh preferences once the vacancy list is published on July 7. The admission process will conclude with the physical verification of admitted candidates in early August.