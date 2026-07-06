Bengal government

West Bengal UG Admissions 2026: Over 3.08 Lakh Students Secure Seats in CAP Phase 1

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jul 2026
16:15 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The first phase of undergraduate admissions through West Bengal's Centralised Admission Portal (CAP) for the 2026–27 academic session has concluded, with 3,08,793 students securing admission to colleges across the state
Candidates who did not obtain a seat in the first phase can participate in the mop-up round by submitting fresh preferences once the vacancy list is published on July 7

The first phase of undergraduate admissions through West Bengal's Centralised Admission Portal (CAP) for the 2026–27 academic session has concluded, with 3,08,793 students securing admission to colleges across the state.

Sharing the update on X, West Bengal Higher Education Minister Bratya Basu congratulated students admitted during the first phase and highlighted a significant rise in enrolments compared to the previous academic session.

"Congratulations to all the students who have taken admission in the colleges, in the first phase, through the Centralised Admission Portal 2026–27," the minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the data shared by him, 3,08,793 students were admitted in the first phase this year, compared with 2,57,429 admissions recorded during the 2025–26 academic session. Classes for the new academic session are scheduled to begin on July 7.

The minister also pointed to a notable increase in female participation, stating that admissions of female students rose by 26.45 per cent over the previous academic year.

"It is very encouraging that admission of Female Students increased by 26.45%, as compared to the previous academic session," he wrote.

Students who were unable to secure admission in the first phase will have another opportunity, as the second phase (mop-up round) of the admission process begins on July 7.

"Students who missed out are encouraged to participate in the second phase through the portal, which will also commence from 7th July," the minister said.

West Bengal CAP Phase 2 Schedule

Institute-wise and course-wise vacancy list: July 7, 2026

Mop-up phase applications: July 7–16, 2026

Merit list and seat allotment: July 19, 2026

Admission against mop-up allotment: July 19–22, 2026

Upgrade round (Phase 2) seat allotment: July 26, 2026

Admission against upgrade allotment: July 26–29, 2026

Physical verification of admitted candidates: August 2–5, 2026

Candidates who did not obtain a seat in the first phase can participate in the mop-up round by submitting fresh preferences once the vacancy list is published on July 7. The admission process will conclude with the physical verification of admitted candidates in early August.

Last updated on 06 Jul 2026
16:16 PM
Bengal government West Bengal government UG
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 Released for July 10 Exam; Download Her. . .

Rain Alert

Odisha Schools, Colleges Shut in Several Districts as Heavy Rain Continues; IMD Issue. . .

IMA

IMA India Signs MoUs with Five Rajasthan Universities to Boost Industry-Academia Coll. . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KCET 2026 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result Out at kea.kar.nic.in; KEA Activates Res. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 Released for July 10 Exam; Download Her. . .

Rain Alert

Odisha Schools, Colleges Shut in Several Districts as Heavy Rain Continues; IMD Issue. . .

IMA

IMA India Signs MoUs with Five Rajasthan Universities to Boost Industry-Academia Coll. . .

Karnataka Examinations Authority

KCET 2026 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result Out at kea.kar.nic.in; KEA Activates Res. . .

Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme

Punjab Govt Announces Post-Matric Scholarship 2026 for SC Students; Opens NSP Applica. . .

Bihar government

BSUSC Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 3,687 Assistant Professor Posts; Apply . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality