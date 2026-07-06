IMA India Signs MoUs with Five Rajasthan Universities to Boost Industry-Academia Collaboration

Summary The Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) India has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with five leading higher education institutions in Rajasthan to strengthen career readiness and professional competencies. The initiative is aimed at narrowing the gap between academic learning and industry expectations by providing students with greater exposure.

The Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) India has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with five leading higher education institutions in Rajasthan to strengthen career readiness and professional competencies among students pursuing careers in accounting and finance. The initiative is aimed at narrowing the gap between academic learning and industry expectations by providing students with greater exposure to globally recognised accounting qualifications and practical, industry-oriented skills. The partnerships coincide with the launch of the IMA Jaipur Chapter, the organisation's 11th professional chapter in India, further reinforcing its commitment to enhancing collaboration between academia and industry in the state.

The MoUs have been signed with Banasthali Vidyapith, Manipal University Jaipur, Pacific Academy of Higher Education and Research University, St. Xavier's College Jaipur, and JECRC University. Through these collaborations, the institutions will work closely with IMA India to supplement their academic curricula with internationally recognised professional education pathways.

The newly launched IMA Jaipur Chapter will function as a regional platform for finance and accounting professionals, students, educators, and industry stakeholders. It will facilitate professional development programmes, networking opportunities, knowledge-sharing sessions, seminars, conferences, workshops, and industry-focused events.

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As part of the collaboration, students enrolled in the partner institutions will gain access to information, learning resources, and guidance related to IMA's globally recognised certifications, including the Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis (CSCA), and Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate (FMAA) credentials.

Apart from its flagship certifications, IMA also offers specialised micro-credentials to help learners and finance professionals acquire future-ready skills. These programmes focus on emerging areas such as artificial intelligence readiness, data fluency, financial decision-making, forecasting, analytics, data visualisation, and business decision support.

Commenting on the initiative, Sunil Deshmukh, IMA Global Board Chair Emeritus, said the launch of the Jaipur Chapter marks a significant milestone in IMA's continued efforts to expand its engagement across India. He noted that Rajasthan possesses a strong academic and professional ecosystem, and the new chapter will provide a dedicated platform for networking, professional development, knowledge exchange, and industry engagement.

Arindam Ghosh, Country Head of IMA India, said the partnerships reflect the organisation's commitment to strengthening collaboration between educational institutions and industry while preparing the next generation of accounting and finance professionals. He stated that the MoUs aim to increase awareness about internationally recognised professional certifications and equip students with the knowledge, skills, and competencies needed to build successful global careers in an increasingly dynamic business environment.

The participating institutions will receive support in joining IMA's Higher Education Endorsement Program, which recognises academic programmes that effectively prepare students for professional success.

As part of the initiative, IMA India will offer up to five distinguished student scholarships every year to eligible students from the partner institutions, subject to the organisation's guidelines.