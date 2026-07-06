JAC Delhi Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Tomorrow; Physical Reporting from July 8

Summary Candidates who participated in the counselling process will be able to check their allotment status by logging into the official JAC Delhi admissions portal The Round 3 allotment will determine admissions to participating institutes based on candidates' merit, category, seat availability and the choices filled during counselling

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi will declare the Round 3 seat allotment result for JAC Delhi Admissions 2026 on July 7, 2026. Candidates who participated in the counselling process will be able to check their allotment status by logging into the official JAC Delhi admissions portal.

The Round 3 allotment will determine admissions to participating institutes based on candidates' merit, category, seat availability and the choices filled during counselling.

Candidates who are allotted seats in this round will be required to complete the admission formalities within the prescribed schedule to retain their allotted seats.

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Candidates allotted seats in Round 3 must report physically to their allotted institute and complete document verification and fee payment between July 8 and July 9, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Those wishing to confirm their allotted seat by opting for seat freezing must complete the online freezing process by July 9, 2026.

The counselling process will then move to the next stage, with the Round 4 seat allotment result scheduled to be announced on July 14, 2026.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official JAC Delhi admissions portal for updates and ensure they complete all reporting and admission formalities within the specified deadlines to avoid cancellation of their allotted seat.