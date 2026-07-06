KCET 2026 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result Out at kea.kar.nic.in; KEA Activates Result Link

Summary Candidates who completed the option entry process can now check their tentative allotment by logging in with their KCET application number Following the release of the mock allotment, KEA has opened the option editing window from 2:00 PM on July 6

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KCET 2026 Round 1 mock seat allotment result on its official counselling portal. Candidates who completed the option entry process can now check their tentative allotment by logging in with their KCET application number.

The mock allotment, released after 11:00 AM on July 6, gives candidates an indication of the college and course they are likely to be allotted based on their KCET rank, reservation category, preferences submitted during option entry and seat availability. The allotment is provisional and does not confirm admission.

KEA has clarified that the mock allotment is intended to help candidates evaluate their current choices before the final Round 1 seat allotment.

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Following the release of the mock allotment, KEA has opened the option editing window from 2:00 PM on July 6. During this period, candidates can modify their preferences by adding, deleting or rearranging their choice of colleges and courses.

The option modification facility will remain available until 10:00 AM on July 9. The authority will prepare the final Round 1 seat allotment based on the revised options submitted within the deadline.

The last date for option entry was June 30 at 10:00 AM, and the final Round 1 seat allotment is scheduled to be announced on July 15, 2026.

KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to view their mock allotment:

Visit the official KEA counselling portal. Click on the KCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment link. Log in using the KCET application number and password. Submit the login credentials. View the mock allotment status displayed on the screen. Download or save the allotment details for future reference.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their provisional allotment are advised to revise their preferences during the option editing period. The final seat allotment will be prepared on the basis of the updated choices, KCET rank, reservation norms and seat availability.