Karnataka Examinations Authority

KCET 2026 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result Out at kea.kar.nic.in; KEA Activates Result Link

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jul 2026
14:38 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who completed the option entry process can now check their tentative allotment by logging in with their KCET application number
Following the release of the mock allotment, KEA has opened the option editing window from 2:00 PM on July 6

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KCET 2026 Round 1 mock seat allotment result on its official counselling portal. Candidates who completed the option entry process can now check their tentative allotment by logging in with their KCET application number.

The mock allotment, released after 11:00 AM on July 6, gives candidates an indication of the college and course they are likely to be allotted based on their KCET rank, reservation category, preferences submitted during option entry and seat availability. The allotment is provisional and does not confirm admission.

KEA has clarified that the mock allotment is intended to help candidates evaluate their current choices before the final Round 1 seat allotment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the release of the mock allotment, KEA has opened the option editing window from 2:00 PM on July 6. During this period, candidates can modify their preferences by adding, deleting or rearranging their choice of colleges and courses.

The option modification facility will remain available until 10:00 AM on July 9. The authority will prepare the final Round 1 seat allotment based on the revised options submitted within the deadline.

The last date for option entry was June 30 at 10:00 AM, and the final Round 1 seat allotment is scheduled to be announced on July 15, 2026.

KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to view their mock allotment:

  1. Visit the official KEA counselling portal.
  2. Click on the KCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment link.
  3. Log in using the KCET application number and password.
  4. Submit the login credentials.
  5. View the mock allotment status displayed on the screen.
  6. Download or save the allotment details for future reference.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their provisional allotment are advised to revise their preferences during the option editing period. The final seat allotment will be prepared on the basis of the updated choices, KCET rank, reservation norms and seat availability.

Last updated on 06 Jul 2026
14:41 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority KCET 2026 seat allotment
Similar stories
Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme

Punjab Govt Announces Post-Matric Scholarship 2026 for SC Students; Opens NSP Applica. . .

Bihar government

BSUSC Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 3,687 Assistant Professor Posts; Apply . . .

Kerala government

Kerala Polytechnic Round 2 Allotment Result 2026 Declared; Check Important Dates Here

Karnataka Police

Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Revised . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) scheme

Punjab Govt Announces Post-Matric Scholarship 2026 for SC Students; Opens NSP Applica. . .

Bihar government

BSUSC Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 3,687 Assistant Professor Posts; Apply . . .

SP Jain Global

SP Jain Global MGB Placement 2026: 65% Graduates Secure International Placements Acro. . .

Kerala government

Kerala Polytechnic Round 2 Allotment Result 2026 Declared; Check Important Dates Here

Karnataka Police

Karnataka Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Registration Deadline Extended - Revised . . .

Assam government

SCERT Assam D.El.Ed PET Admit Card 2026 Released at scertpet.co.in; Exam on July 12

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality