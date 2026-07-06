Odisha Schools, Colleges Shut in Several Districts as Heavy Rain Continues; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Summary With the IMD forecasting more rainfall until July 7, district administrations have stepped up precautionary measures amid reports of waterlogging and damage to public infrastructure According to the state Revenue Department, educational institutions remained closed on Monday in Cuttack, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Bargarh districts as a precautionary measure

Several districts in Odisha have suspended classes in schools and colleges as heavy monsoon rain continued to lash the state for the third consecutive day. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting more rainfall until July 7, district administrations have stepped up precautionary measures amid reports of waterlogging and damage to public infrastructure.

According to the state Revenue Department, educational institutions remained closed on Monday in Cuttack, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Bargarh districts as a precautionary measure.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada and Bolangir, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in these districts.

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A yellow alert has also been sounded for Cuttack, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Nayagarh, where heavy rainfall is likely.

According to PTI, Manorama Mohanty, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, said the persistent rainfall is being driven by an active monsoon system associated with a depression over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD said 12 locations across Odisha recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Monday. Sonepur received the highest rainfall at 328.4 mm, followed by Ullunda in Sonepur district, which recorded 290 mm.

The state Revenue Department has received reports of waterlogging, damaged roads and bridges, and uprooted trees from several districts as the heavy rain disrupted normal life.

The weather office has forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations on July 6 and 7, while heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places on July 8.

Meanwhile, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the northwest Bay of Bengal and along the Odisha and West Bengal coasts until July 7, warning of squally winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph, according to PTI.