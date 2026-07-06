RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Admit Card 2026 Released for July 10 Exam; Download Here

Summary Candidates scheduled to appear for the July 10, 2026 examination can now download their hall tickets from their respective regional RRB websites The recruitment drive is being conducted under Advertisement No. CEN 06/2025 to fill 5,810 Graduate Level vacancies across various posts in the Indian Railways

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level Computer-Based Test (CBT)-II recruitment examination. Candidates scheduled to appear for the July 10, 2026 examination can now download their hall tickets from their respective regional RRB websites.

The admit card has been issued for candidates who qualified in the CBT-I examination, the results of which were announced on June 11, 2026. Applicants can access their CBT-II hall tickets by logging in with their registration number or enrolment number and date of birth.

The recruitment drive is being conducted under Advertisement No. CEN 06/2025 to fill 5,810 Graduate Level vacancies across various posts in the Indian Railways.

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The online application process commenced on October 21, 2025, and concluded on November 27, 2025. Candidates were allowed to make corrections to their application forms between November 30 and December 9, 2025, while the application status was published on January 20, 2026.

The CBT-I examination was conducted from March 16 to March 27, 2026. Admit cards for the first stage were issued on March 12, and the answer key was released on April 6.

Following the declaration of the CBT-I results on June 11, RRB released the exam city intimation slip for CBT-II on June 30, ahead of the publication of the admit card.

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC and EWS categories were required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while SC, ST, EBC candidates and all female applicants paid Rs 250.

As per the recruitment notification, Rs 400 will be refunded to eligible General, OBC and EWS candidates after they appear for the CBT-I examination. Eligible candidates from the remaining categories will receive a full refund of Rs 250 after appearing in the first-stage examination.

Candidates appearing for the CBT-II examination have been advised to carefully verify the details printed on their admit card and follow all instructions mentioned by the RRB before reporting to their allotted examination centres on the day of the examination.