Punjab Govt Announces Post-Matric Scholarship 2026 for SC Students; Opens NSP Applications

Summary The Punjab Government has launched the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) students. Punjab Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Dr Baljit Kaur urged all eligible students to complete their applications within the prescribed timeline to avail financial assistance for pursuing higher education.

The Punjab Government has launched the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for Scheduled Caste (SC) students for the 2026-27 academic session through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). Announcing the initiative on Sunday, Punjab Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said the online application process commenced on July 1 and urged all eligible students to complete their applications within the prescribed timeline to avail financial assistance for pursuing higher education.

According to the schedule released by the department, eligible students can submit their scholarship applications through the National Scholarship Portal until November 15, 2026. Candidates whose applications are found to have discrepancies will be allowed to rectify defective applications until November 30. Educational institutions have been directed to complete institute-level verification of applications by November 30, while the final verification by the District, State and Ministry Nodal Officers is scheduled to be completed by December 15.

Dr Baljit Kaur stated that the scholarship programme aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to build a "Rangla Punjab" by ensuring that quality education remains accessible to every deserving student, irrespective of financial background. She added that expanding educational opportunities for economically weaker sections is a key priority of the state government.

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To maximise the reach of the scholarship scheme, Dr Baljit Kaur directed District Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Officers to organise awareness and facilitation camps across villages, urban centres and remote areas. These camps will focus on informing eligible students about the scholarship programme and assisting them in completing the online application process.

She also instructed the Departments of Higher Education, Medical Education and Research, Technical Education and Industrial Training, School Education, and Animal Husbandry, along with all affiliated educational institutions, to actively support eligible students in submitting their applications before the deadline.